Scott Chudej, sightless for three decades, will visit the West community center on Tuesday, intent on making his wishes known at the ballot box.
He and others with disabilities have access to an array of services and accommodations as they exercise their rights — whether it's voting machines hauled to the curbside or bilingual elections staffers offering physical assistance. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 33 voting centers around the county.
Chudej, 43, has secured a ride to the polling place with his girlfriend, Julie Dehay, who will take time to vote herself during her lunch break.
"I have somebody go into the voting booth with him, a worker at the polling place, because I don't want anyone to think I'm telling him how to vote," said Julie Dehay. "I think the last time he voted was when they were deciding whether to build a new elementary school in West. He keeps track of all the races — follows news reports on TV and radio — a lot better than I do."
The McLennan County Elections Office keeps in mind voters such as Chudej when preparing to hold an election, officials said by phone.
Voting places countywide must provide parking space that meets stipulations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, said McLennan County assistant elections administrator Jared Goldsmith, who prepared a fact sheet.
"This includes parking spots, wheelchair ramps and even how heavy the doors are," said Goldsmith. He said each site has a special booth that allows voters to hear ballot options on headphones and an audio cord.
Individuals who may have trouble standing in line are welcome to discuss their needs with election workers, who may move them to the front.
"Our election workers understand this need," said Goldsmith.
Curbside voting is available to those who may face challenges entering the polling site. They have access to the same equipment found inside the booth.
"To make this process as convenient as possible, it probably is best to call the elections office ahead of time, telling us approximately when you will be arriving and the polling place you will be using," said Kathy Van Wolfe, McLennan County elections administrator. "Most of those who vote in the car have someone with them who can walk inside the polling place and ask about bringing the voting machine outside. If they call ahead, we can notify the election judge to watch for a particular vehicle."
Van Wolfe said these accommodations are meant to serve the truly disabled and not those who simply want to avoid inclement weather.
Rules for voting in federal elections, including Tuesday's, say voters with physical disabilities, or who do not speak English, may designate someone to assist them with the voting process. They do not have to provide proof of their disability, according to information on the McLennan County website.
Voting assistance cannot be provided by an employer, the agent of an employer or the agent of a labor union, according to the site.
An election worker may help a disabled person fill out a ballot only under the supervision of an election judge or a polling place observer.
"I think it is important the disabled know they can invited someone they know well to assist them with the voting process," said Meg Wallace, a member of the Waco Mayor's Committee for People With Disabilities. "They may need a family member or friend to provide help in ways a poll worker could not."
Wallace said she formed her views as someone with a family member in another state who is cognitively disabled but wants to participate in the election.
"There are people with such disabilities who know they prefer this candidate over that candidate, but have difficulty navigating the process," she said.
A website titled Asian Americans Advancing Justice notes that Section 208 of the Voting Rights Act gives every voter the right to bring someone of their choice into the voting booth if they need help voting. Anyone not being allowed to vote should ask to speak to the highest ranking official at the polling place, according to information provided by the AAJC.
In 1999, Texas became the first state to require all new voting systems be accessible to voters with disabilities, and to provide a practical and effective means for voters to cast secret ballots, according to online information. Detailed information about accessibility is available at VoteTexas.org, a website sponsored by the Secretary of State's office.
Van Wolfe said she attended a meeting in Austin in early 2000 at which equipment was unveiled to assist the disabled exercise their right to vote.
"There were people there, disabled, so excited they cried," she recalled. "They had so long wanted the opportunity to vote independently."
Meanwhile, Waco Transit System has joined national ride providers Uber and Lyft in offering voters free or discounted rides to and from the polls on Tuesday, a move endorsed by Democratic and Republican party leaders locally.
Registered votes may hop aboard a Waco Transit bus on Election Day free of charge by presenting a voter registration card or an "I voted" sticker to the driver, Waco Transit marketing director Jessica Maxwell said.
Uber has pledged free or discounted rides to the otherwise homebound on Election Day, and Lyft is offering rides at half price Tuesday.