Local election results: Nov. 6, 2018
|Name
|Votes
|%
|County Commissioner,
Precinct 2
|Patricia "Pat" Chisolm-Miller (D)
|6,446
|58.3
|Donis "D.L." Wilson (R)
|4,612
|41.7
|Texas House, Dist. 56 (100% reporting)
|Charles "Doc" Anderson (R)
|37,881
|65.8
|Katherine Turner-Pearson (D)
|19,694
|34.2
|Texas House, Dist. 12 (100% reporting)
|Kyle Kacal (R)
|32,999
|67.6
|Marianne Arnold (D)
|15,824
|32.4
|U.S. Congress, Dist. 17 (96% reporting)
|Bill Flores (R)
|130.751
|56.4
|Rick Kennedy (D)
|96,655
|41.7
|County Judge
|Scott Felton (R)
|47,219
|64
|Rick Allen (D)
|26,545
|36
|Hewitt City Council
(at-large)
|Erica Bruce (runoff)
|1,406
|32.7
|Betty Orton (runoff)
|805
|18.7
|A.C. "Tony" Martinez
|509
|11.9
|Lloyd L. Coffman
|468
|10.9
|Kathy Krakowian
|398
|9.3
|Paula R. Smith
|320
|7.4
|Lisa Hepple-Martinez
|299
|7
|Royal Bradley
|95
|2.2
|Leroy — Abolish incorporation of city
|No
|88
|54.3
|Yes
|74
|45.7
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Place 2
|W.H. "Pete" Peterson (D)
|25757
|78.3
|Lauren Daugherty (L)
|7131
|21.7
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Place 1
|Dianne Hensley (D)
|26,649
|81.7
|David Reichert (L)
|5,953
|18.3
|Constable, Pct. 1
|Walt Strickland (R)
|27,097
|83
|Anwar Elboustani (L)
|5,563
|17
|Moody — Mayor
|Jesse D. Fugitt
|192
|55.7
|Tina Herod Eaton
|153
|44.3
|Moody City Council (2 at-large)
|Richard Moore
|199
|34.9
|Jared Alton
|146
|25.6
|Josh Richter
|139
|24.3
|Daniel Welch
|87
|14.2
|West City Council (3 at-large)
|Stevie Vanek
|523
|31
|Joe Pustejovsky
|457
|27.1
|Brian X. Muska
|450
|26.6
|Cheryl Marak
|259
|15.3
|Axtell ISD (4 at-large)
|J.R. Vicha
|707
|23.2
|Brian Hand
|601
|19.7
|Scott Denton
|522
|17.1
|Joey Reinke
|471
|15.4
|Darren Porter
|393
|12.9
|Terry Rouse
|358
|11.7
|Straight-party ballots (of 75,742 cast)
|Republican Party
|28,303
|37.37
|Democratic Party
|15,716
|20.75
|Libertarian Party
|193
|0.25
|Not voting straight party
|31,528
|41.63
|Over votes
|2
|0
|Unopposed state and local races
Chief Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District: Tom Gray, R
District Judge, 54th Judicial District: Matt Johnson, R
District Judge, 170th Judicial District: Jim Meyer, R
District Judge, 414th Judicial District: Vicki L. Menard, R
Criminal District Attorney McLennan County: Barry Johnson, R
Judge, County Court-at-Law: Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam, R
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates, R
District Clerk: Jon R. Gimble, R
County Clerk: Andy Harwell, R
County Treasurer: Bill Helton, R
County Commissioner Pct. 4: Ben Perry, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: James E. Lee, Jr., D
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: David W. Pareya, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4: Brian Richardson, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 5: Fernando M. Villarreal, D
Constable Pct. 2: John W. Johnson, D
Constable Pct. 3: David A. Maler, R
Constable Pct. 4: Stan Hickey, R
Constable Pct. 5: Freddie Cantu, D