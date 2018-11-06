Local election results: Nov. 6, 2018

100% of McLennan County reporting

Name Votes %
County Commissioner,
Precinct 2
Patricia "Pat" Chisolm-Miller (D) 6,446 58.3
Donis "D.L." Wilson (R) 4,612 41.7
Texas House, Dist. 56 (100% reporting)
Charles "Doc" Anderson (R) 37,881 65.8
Katherine Turner-Pearson (D) 19,694 34.2
Texas House, Dist. 12 (100% reporting)
Kyle Kacal (R) 32,999 67.6
Marianne Arnold (D) 15,824 32.4
U.S. Congress, Dist. 17 (96% reporting)
Bill Flores (R) 130.751 56.4
Rick Kennedy (D) 96,655 41.7
County Judge
Scott Felton (R) 47,219 64
Rick Allen (D) 26,545 36
Hewitt City Council
(at-large)
Erica Bruce (runoff) 1,406 32.7
Betty Orton (runoff) 805 18.7
A.C. "Tony" Martinez 509 11.9
Lloyd L. Coffman 468 10.9
Kathy Krakowian 398 9.3
Paula R. Smith 320 7.4
Lisa Hepple-Martinez 299 7
Royal Bradley 95 2.2
Leroy — Abolish incorporation of city
No 88 54.3
Yes 74 45.7
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Place 2
W.H. "Pete" Peterson (D) 25757 78.3
Lauren Daugherty (L) 7131 21.7
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Place 1
Dianne Hensley (D) 26,649 81.7
David Reichert (L) 5,953 18.3
Constable, Pct. 1
Walt Strickland (R) 27,097 83
Anwar Elboustani (L) 5,563 17
Moody — Mayor
Jesse D. Fugitt 192 55.7
Tina Herod Eaton 153 44.3
Moody City Council (2 at-large)
Richard Moore 199 34.9
Jared Alton 146 25.6
Josh Richter 139 24.3
Daniel Welch 87 14.2
West City Council (3 at-large)
Stevie Vanek 523 31
Joe Pustejovsky 457 27.1
Brian X. Muska 450 26.6
Cheryl Marak 259 15.3
Axtell ISD (4 at-large)
J.R. Vicha 707 23.2
Brian Hand 601 19.7
Scott Denton 522 17.1
Joey Reinke 471 15.4
Darren Porter 393 12.9
Terry Rouse 358 11.7
Straight-party ballots (of 75,742 cast)
Republican Party 28,303 37.37
Democratic Party 15,716 20.75
Libertarian Party 193 0.25
Not voting straight party 31,528 41.63
Over votes 2 0
Unopposed state and local races
Chief Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District: Tom Gray, R
District Judge, 54th Judicial District: Matt Johnson, R
District Judge, 170th Judicial District: Jim Meyer, R
District Judge, 414th Judicial District: Vicki L. Menard, R
Criminal District Attorney McLennan County: Barry Johnson, R
Judge, County Court-at-Law: Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam, R
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates, R
District Clerk: Jon R. Gimble, R
County Clerk: Andy Harwell, R
County Treasurer: Bill Helton, R
County Commissioner Pct. 4: Ben Perry, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: James E. Lee, Jr., D
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: David W. Pareya, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4: Brian Richardson, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 5: Fernando M. Villarreal, D
Constable Pct. 2: John W. Johnson, D
Constable Pct. 3: David A. Maler, R
Constable Pct. 4: Stan Hickey, R
Constable Pct. 5: Freddie Cantu, D

Recommended for you