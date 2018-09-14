Download the PDF, print it, fill it out and mail to: Kathy E. Van Wolfe, P.O. Box 2450, Waco, TX 76703-2450

How to register to vote

Who:

To be eligible for registration as a voter in McLennan County, a person must:

Be at least 17 years, 10 months of age to register and be 18 years of age by Election Day.

Be a United States citizen.

Be a resident of McLennan County.

Have not been determined by the court to by mentally incapacitated.

If having been convicted of a felony, have completed all punishment, including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision, period of probation, or have received a pardon.

When:

Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 6 election.

The written application can be submitted to the Elections Administration Office in the Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., suite 300, in Waco, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The application must be delivered to the office, or postmarked, no later than Oct. 9.

What you need:

The application requires a person provide a Texas driver’s license number or personal identification number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Anyone without those numbers can provide the last four digits of their social security number.

Anyone without a Texas driver's license number, personal identification number or social security number must check the box acknowledging so on the form.

Registration form:

Registration forms are available at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., suite 300, Waco.

Including a phone number is optional but encouraged in case handwriting is not legible.

Forms are also available at any city office, post office or city library and can be downloaded at: https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrapp/vr17-print.asp.

Completed forms can be printed and mailed to:

Kathy E. Van Wolfe

P.O. Box 2450

Waco, TX 76703-2450

Verification:

To confirm voter registration status, go to the Vote Texas website, votetexas.gov/register-to-vote.

Voter registration status can be determined by searching by Texas driver's license number, first and last name and birthday, or a Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on voter registration certificates.