Voters registered within the incorporated city limits of Leroy will decide its fate this November.
Roughly 44 years after voting to become a city, Leroy’s 345 residents will decide in a special election whether to abolish its corporate existence.
They head to the polls beginning Monday and if they vote to unincorporate, McLennan County would take over maintenance of roads in the tiny community.
About 80 verified Leroy registered voters got the measure on the ballot by way of petition.
Mayor Ernest Moravec calls the upcoming vote a cautionary tale of small towns facings rising costs without revenues. Moravec, who’s served on the council 10 years, has been mayor for three years because “somebody had to be mayor so we could pay bills.”
The city has changed over the years, from a community with ample businesses providing sales tax dollars, to one business employing three people, Moravec said. Many of Leroy’s residents travel to Waco for work each day before returning to the quiet and spacious community at the intersection of F.M. 308/Leroy Parkway and F.M. 2311/Heritage Parkway, 14 miles northeast of downtown Waco, he said.
Many who signed the petition live along the two streets maintained by the state, council member Roy Davis said. Some of those residents are the ones complaining they receive no benefits from the city, even after the city’s recent adoption of a property tax, Davis said.
Davis said he’s lived in Leroy more than 30 years and he was among those complaining the city did not provide enough services to its residents. So when an opening on the city council came up, he ran. Or he signed up, rather. Most council members can’t remember the last time there was a contested city council race in Leroy. The council often operates with vacancies due to lack of community involvement.
Davis quickly encouraged David Dresner to fill the next vacancy that became available.
“Don’t be part of the problem,” Dresner said. “Be a part of the solution.”
To raise money for street maintenance, the city adopted a 24 cents per $100 valuation property tax levy in 2017.
“If we had to go out on the open market for road maintenance, we couldn’t afford it,” Davis said. “Everybody here pays county taxes, so that really helps us ... They get to us as they can but they’ve been really good as we come up with money.”
McLennan County has a 50.5293 cents per $100 valuation of property value, and the city of Waco has a 77.6232 cents per $100 valuation of property value rate.
Over the years, residents have discussed the logic behind Leroy’s incorporation, Moravec said. But it was last year’s implementation of the city’s first property tax rate that ignited discussions about ending the city’s existence, he said. The property tax was needed largely to work on roads. The city has few resources to address the roads with no supplies or equipment. The only paid city employee is the city secretary, who works on a contract basis.
Davis said Precinct 3 County Commissioner Will Jones has worked closely with the city to provide interlocal agreements to help get street work completed. But the work still has to be funded by the city.
The only other expenses the county faces is to cover electricity for city lights and city hall, which is about $366 a month, for professional fees, and to contract with the city secretary. Out of the more than $2,3000 dedicated to road maintenance in September, $472 in expenses went to hosting the upcoming election.
Leroy resident Danny Randolph said he’s lived in the city for close to 40 years. He is not yet sure which way he will vote. He said he wasn’t pleased with the city’s recent decision to create a property tax, but he’s also aware the amount is less than the county or city of Waco’s property tax rate.
The property tax more than doubled the city’s revenues, from roughly $14,000 to $35,000 a year.
Davis said the council has made a lot of road improvements over the past year, but realistically, only so much can be done with $35,000. Roadwork makes up a majority of the city’s budget, but for those living on the two state-maintained roads, they aren’t seeing a benefit, Davis said.
Davis said he understands why the creation of a property tax rate could prompt people to not want the city to exist, but he’s afraid residents aren’t thinking long term.
Davis said he’s worried Waco may annex the area in the future. Leroy’s city limits are less than five miles from Waco’s city limits, and the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction almost touches Leroy’s city limits. The city of Waco has already jumped past Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview, with its city limits expanding past the TSTC Airport, he said.
“People want to live in the country without all the restraints,” he said.
Moravec said he doesn’t believe there’s any one reason residents got the measure on the ballot.
“There’s no contention. It’s not like a warring of camps or that sort of thing,” he said. “There are people who want Leroy to stay a city because they don’t want to chance being part of a larger municipality.”
Moravec, who’s lived in Leroy 16 years, said it did appear the younger residents are most interested in voting to unincorporate.
“There’s not a whole lot of people interested in participating in the city,” he said. “This is the first election I can remember having in forever.”
A majority of Leroy’s population is between the ages of 35 and 44, with a median age of 38.7 in its 120 households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 estimates.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said there are no plans and have been no discussions regarding annexing property, even long term.
Leroy resident Claudine Hudlin has lived through a Waco annexation once and isn’t interested in reliving the experience.
Hudlin said she and her husband own two properties in Leroy, including their home they moved into in November to retire.
In 1995, she said, her neighborhood on Wheatland Drive off Speegleville Road was annexed by the city of Waco and the move cost her family a lot of money between taxes and new fees. She said she didn’t think the city would move that far, but the city’s recent purchase of land for a proposed landfill site is cause for concern. Hudlin was surprised the city of Waco jumped past Woodway, all the way to the McGregor Airport to annex land.
“The 100 people who put it on the ballot, they don’t know what they are getting into,” she said.
The city of Northcrest appears to have been the last McLennan County town to dissolve.
Lacy Lakeview voters in May 1988 overwhelmingly approved merging the two cities after Northcrest voters had approved a similar vote. Residents there had twice previously voted down merger proposals. At the time, Lacy Lakeview had an estimated 3,900 residents and Northcrest had 1,800 residents.
In 1945, a neighborhood incorporated as the Village of Castle Heights disbanded and was annexed into the city of Waco, according to Tribune-Herald archives.
The impact of the city’s first property tax, high home appraisal values, and a proposed bond by West Independent School District, startled Leroy residents, Davis said. The impact of those developments are small, compared to being incorporated by a big city, he said.
There is a lot of flat land prime for development between Leroy and Waco, Davis said. If developers find interest in that property and begin building, Waco leaders are bound to see tax dollars they are missing, he said.
If Leroy residents vote to abolish the city, the area will then become county property.
As late as this week, Jones said, he was working on an interlocal agreement with the city of Leroy.
If Leroy residents opt to dissolve the city, the roads will be prioritized and budgeted accordingly, along with all the other roads in County Commissioner Precinct 3, Jones said.
“I have made it abundantly clear that just because Leroy does unincorporate and those roads do all become our roads we will not be able to fix all those roads immediately,” he said.
Leroy was established in the late 1890s by the Smith Land Company and the International-Great Northern Railroad. The town was named for Leroy Smith, who was president of both organizations, according to the Texas State Historical Association. Leroy also had a school district before it was consolidated with West in 1948.
Mayor Pro Tem Charles “Bud” Garretson said he graduated with the last class at Leroy High School.
Garretson, who is also the local emergency coordinator, has served on the council since 1984 and said he’s watched the city change over the years. The town has seen some hard times, including the Missouri Pacific Railroad abandoning the section of track between Waco and Maypearl in the mid-1960s, depriving Leroy of rail service.
In August 1987, a privately owned bank closed and many residents lost all their savings due to uninsured deposits. The bank was declared insolvent by the Texas Banking Commission, according to Tribune-Herald archives.
Garretson said the city realized it couldn’t address all the road needs. So when residents who lived along Uptmore Road two years ago asked to be de-annexed from the city, the area was let go, Garretson said. The city didn’t have the money then, and wouldn’t have had the money now, to be able to completely fix that road, he said.
Early voting runs Monday through Nov. 2 at five locations across the county leading up to the Nov. 6 midterm election.