A Lacy Lakeview council member’s resignation came just in time to allow interested candidates to run for the seat in the election already planned for May.
The city council accepted Council Member Amy Hall's resignation Tuesday.
City Manager Keith Bond said Hall moved outside the city limits, requiring her to forfeit her spot on the council.
The city was already accepting applications from candidates interested in running for city council when the resignation came in, Bond said. Since candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to file to run for office, Hall’s seat can be included on the May ballot, he said.
The move is made possible because all the council positions are at-large seats, he said.
The terms are up for mayor and four council seats.
Mayor Calvin Hodde has decided to not run for re-election, Bond said.
Mayor Pro Tem Sharon Clark has filed to run for the mayor’s position.
Terms are ending for seats held by Clark and council members Barbara Seitz and Bruce Bundrant, who have both filed for re-election.
If more candidates file Friday, the last day to file, and create a contested race, the city will hold an election May 4. If no one else files, the election will be canceled and all candidates will take the position they filed for.