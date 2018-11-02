Residents have 33 locations to choose from to cast their ballot Tuesday in an election that has already seen more McLennan County residents vote than the entire November 2014 midterm.
Through Friday, the close of early voting, 50,716 people had already cast a ballot, bringing early turnout to 36 percent of the 139,837 people registered in the county. In 2014, a total of 44,982 people cast a ballot, including early ballots and Election Day ballots, for 35 percent turnout.
A few changes to Election Day vote center locations have been made from previous years.
The G.W. Carver Middle School gym, Moody City Hall and Waco High School will not serve as vote centers Tuesday. New locations include: Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave. in Waco, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive in Waco, and Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St. in Moody.
Some of the changes are a result of a U.S. Department of Justice inspection of county buildings, including polling places, that identified more than 350 Americans with Disabilities Act violations. In some cases, relocating a vote center was less expensive than addressing the violations. Waco Independent School District also requested vote centers be moved out of schools because of security concerns.
The county had 59 voting locations in the 2012 general election. At that time, the county used precinct-based voting locations, and residents only had one place they were permitted to cast a ballot. McLennan County started using vote centers in 2014 and reduced the number polling locations to 40 that year. Vote centers allow any registered voter in McLennan County to cast a ballot at any of the polling locations.
In 2015, the number of vote centers was reduced again, to 32. Last year, the number increased to 33, with nine vote centers in Precinct 3 and eight vote centers in the other precincts.
Elections Administration Kathy Van Wolfe has said the voting machines are tied to a real-time private network to prevent anyone from trying to vote at more than one location. Each electronic voting machine holds the ballot styles that vary across the county based on voters' place of residence. Voters receive a four-digit code upon arriving at a vote center that tells the machine which ballot to display.
Any person physically unable to enter a vote center can ask an election officer to bring a ballot to the entrance of the polling place or to a car parked at the curbside. Voters with a disability can call ahead to the vote center so an election official is already waiting. Proof of disability does not have to be provided.
McLennan County residents in this year’s midterm are selecting candidates to serve as U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and to sit on the Texas Supreme Court, among other statewide races, several countywide races and a handful of city council and school board races.
Though this year's midterm early voting total for McLennan County is a few thousand short of the 2016 presidential election, it surpasses the 42,861 early vote total in 2012 and the 42,924 early vote total in 2008.
Local voter turnout has been impressive, said Jon Ker, McLennan County Republican Party chairman. While turnout is still a small percentage of those registered to vote, it has surpassed previous midterm years' early voting totals by a wide margin, Ker said.
High turnout can probably be attributed to several factors, from actions taken by President Donald Trump to the Senate race between U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Ker said.
“I actually think for McLennan County, the senatorial race, and for parts of our county, the Precinct 2 commissioners race, those two have been the driving forces from what I can tell,” Ker said. “That’s not to say the national politics haven’t played a role. I think the (Brett) Kavanaugh hearings played a huge role.”
The McLennan County elections office has sample ballots for review at co.mclennan.tx.us/992/November-6-2018-Joint-General-Election. Tuesday is set to be the last general election in which Texans can cast a straight-ticket vote, choosing all candidates of a single party on their ballot by checking one box. A state law passed last year eliminating "one punch" ballots goes into effect in September 2020, just in time for the next presidential election. Almost 64 percent of the votes cast in the state’s 10 largest counties in 2016 came from straight-party ballots, according to the Texas Tribune.
The 33 vote centers include:
- Axtell School athletic meeting room, 312 W. Seley
- Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
- Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive
- Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco
- Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco
- Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road, Waco
- China Spring ISD administration building, 12166 Yankie Road, China Spring
- Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
- Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco
- Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco
- Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
- Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco
- Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.
- Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court
- H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
- Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
- Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco
- Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.
- Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.
- McLennan Community College Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
- Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.
- Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive
- South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
- Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road, Waco
- Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco
- University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco
- Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St.
- West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road
- Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive
- Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive.
Here’s a look at the local races:
U.S. Representative, District 17
- Bill Flores, R (I)
- Rick Kennedy, D
- Peter Churchman, L
U.S. Senator
- Ted Cruz, R (I)
- Beto O’Rourke, D
- Neal M. Dikeman, L
Texas House District 56
- Charles “Doc” Anderson, R (I)
- Katherine Turner-Pearson, D
County Judge
- Scott Felton, R (I)
- Rick Allen, D
McLennan County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Donis “D.L.” Wilson, R
- Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, D
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1
- Dianne Hensley, R (I)
- David Reichert, L
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2
- W.H. “Pete” Peterson, R (I)
- Lauren Daugherty, L
Constable, Precinct 1
- Walt Strickland, R (I)
- Anwar Elboustani, L
Texas House District 12
- Kyle Kacal, R (I)
- Marianne Arnold, D
Nonpartisan city and school district races
West ISD, Place 4
- Jeni Janek
- Holly Klaus Willis
West City Council
Vote for up to three candidates
- Steve Vanek (I)
- Joe Pustejovsky
- Cheryl Marak (I)
- Brian X. Muska (I)
City of Leroy
Proposition: Shall the corporate existence of the city of Leroy, Texas be abolished?
Axtell ISD
Vote for up to four candidates
- Terry Rouse
- Brian Hand (I)
- Joey Reinke (I)
- Darren Porter (I)
- Scott Denton
- J.R. Vicha
City of Bruceville-Eddy
Vote for up to three candidates, includes two spaces for write-ins on the ballot.
- Linda Owens
- Halbert Wilcox (I)
- Allen Trigg Sr. (I)
- Write-in
- Write-in
City of Hewitt
Vote for one candidate
- A.C. “Tony” Martinez
- Betty Orton
- Lisa Hepple-Martinez
- Erica Bruce
- Paula R. Smith
- Royal Bradley
- Kathy Krakowian
- Lloyd L. Coffman
City of Moody Mayor
- Tina Herod Eaton
- Jesse D. Fugitt
Moody City Council
Vote for up to two candidates
- Jared Alton
- Richard Moore
- Daniel Welch
- Josh Richter
Oglesby ISD
Vote for up to four candidates
- Emily Newman
- Dan Markum
- Anthony Ross (I)
- Ronnie Warren
- James Seymour
- Dustin LeBlanc
- Mike Walter (I)
City of Valley Mills
Proposition: For or against the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Valley Mills at the rate of 1.5 percent, which is an increase of 0.5 percent.