Hewitt voters Saturday will decide between two candidates to fill the at-large city council seat that has been vacant since July.
Erica Bruce, a toxicologist and Baylor University medical researcher, is vying for the open seat on the council against Betty Orton, who retired in 1998 after working as Hewitt city secretary for 19 years. Whoever wins will serve until the May elections and will be the only woman on the council.
The two were the finalists in an eight-way council race Nov. 6 in which no one won a majority.
Registered voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court.