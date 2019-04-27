After a contentious year surrounding the Hewitt City Council, voters on May 4 will pick three council members from a crowded slate of candidates, including two former city officials who were in the eye of the political storm last year.
Three of the seven Hewitt City Council seats are contested in the election: Ward 1, Ward 3, and the at-large seat, which has drawn five hopefuls.
Also on the ballot is the Ward 2 seat, for which Matthew Mevis, a city of Waco environmental analyst, is unopposed. James Vidrine announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election to the seat.
Beginning last May, the council experienced months of public turmoil among the council and city employees, including City Manager Adam Miles. The unrest led Councilman Kurt Krakowian to resign last summer and led Miles to accept a separation agreement from the city. The two, who have been in open conflict with each other, are among the five at-large candidates.
Several candidates this week talked to the Tribune-Herald about the election, which has the potential to reshape the direction of the second-largest city in McLennan County, with a population of more than 14,400.
Ward 1
Incumbent Travis Bailey, a retired McLennan County constable, will be seeking a fourth term against Charles D. “Charlie” Turner. Turner, a former council member who served 22 years on the council, including time as mayor. Both men have faced off before, leading both men to voice their areas of expertise in community service and moving the city forward.
“I just feel like I can help the city. I’ve worked real hard for three terms to try to get it stabilized and get it working good,” Bailey said. “I’m just hoping all this stuff that we’ve had gets all cleared up. It’s been a very distracting year. I just want to do one more term and get everything finished up and straightened out, because this is something we don’t need to go through again.”
Bailey said he has enjoyed working with the city and hosting events for the community, like the Really Big Fishing Event for Very Special People, a free event he founded to benefit intellectually and developmentally disabled people with outdoor activities.
In keeping with public service, his opponent, Charles D. “Charlie” Turner said if elected, he intends to rely on his service experience that he had in serving on past city councils. Bailey defeated Turner in 2013, but said his motivation in running is simply to serve his city again.
“I am not a politician. Politicians do everything for reelection, but I am a statesman. I care more about my city and my citizens than I do about being reelected,” Turner said. “I think with my past experience, because the first time I was elected was in 1981, I think you can go back and see that I’ve walked the walk, not just talked the talk.”
Ward 2
Political newcomer Matthew Mevis, an environmental analyst for the city of Waco Water Quality Laboratory, is the only person who filed for the position. He will be unopposed and will likely take the spot of Vidrine.
“The biggest thing we’ve been dealing with is citizen frustration over the fact that the council this past year has been very meticulous about doing things the way they want to do them, but no explain why they make the decisions they’ve been making,” he said. “The citizens are really wanting transparency out of the next council and people who are willing to see all the cards, face up, so I plan to bring that.”
Ward 3
In Ward 3, Erica Bruce, a toxicologist and Baylor University medical researcher and current at-large council seat, decided to run for the Ward 3 position. She ran for the at-large seat in a November special election along with six other candidates, leading Bruce winning the most votes in the eight-way race after a December runoff with challenger Betty Orton.
“I’m running because I believe that my skills, knowledge, and experience can promote competent critical thinking, logical problem solving, and connected leadership that is built on a foundation of integrity and transparency,” Bruce said. “These skills are what I believe is needed for the council to become effective at doing its job again and to regain the trust of our citizens and city staff.”
Bruce will face off with A.C. “Tony” Martinez, who also ran against her in the at-large race in November. Martinez, who owns Alameda Holsters, did not return calls from the Tribune-Herald for this story.
At-large
Five candidates have filed to run for the at-large seat, opening the possibility of a runoff if no candidate wins a majority.
Michael S. Bancale, 56, was the first candidate to run for the at-large seat, currently held by Erica Bruce. Other candidates are retired city secretary Betty Orton, Miles, Krakowian, and retired attorney Mike Field.
“I believe we have a current council that has lost the trust of its residents and the employees, so I feel we need to correct that and focus on our future,” Bancale said. “I am a trained problem-solver and I have been working in the computer programming field to solve problems and I feel like I have the problem-solving skills necessary to look at situations, budgets, expenses and find better ways to manage out money, help the taxpayer and our residents and bring people together.”
Also running is former council member Krakowian, who was appointed by other council members to fill a vacant seat then resigned it in July, three months into his term. He later tried to withdraw this resignation. Krakowian said he looks forward to getting back into the council to correct issues, including city finances, personnel morale and making sure pay raises are granted equitably.
“I am running as a very conservative and watch out for the tax dollars for the citizen of Hewitt,” he said. “We are $65 million in debt for a small little community that has the second biggest debt in McLennan County, so we need to get that under control.”
Orton, a retired city secretary, said she is no stranger to city council meetings, and she has lived in Hewitt for more than 40 years. She said she became concerned with the issues the city council has encountered and believes serving as an elected official will help bridge the gaps between council members and the public.
“I am wanting to have the council to connect with each other since there has been such a division with the council this last year,” Orton said. “I am hoping we can work together and not be on one side or the other, because we can all have our ideas, but still be respectful of everyone, including the residents.”
Miles, who was city manager for 10 years, said he decided to run for public office not only to see the city grow, but to ensure the next 10 years will keep positive momentum moving forward.
“Obviously there are a lot of issues that have been brought up and some of them have been handled and some of them have not been dealt with, so there is clearly room for moving forward and putting stuff behind us,” he said. “My time with Hewitt has been spent looking toward the future and planning for the future and it is important to me to see some of these projects through and planning to build the strong community that we have.”
Miles said he fully supports City Manager Bo Thomas, who left the city manager role in Bellmead to replace Miles this year, but he does have concerns with the current city council.
Miles argued that Mayor Ed Passalugo, who is not seeking re-election, violated the Texas Open Meetings law while in office, and that is part of the complaint filed against Passalugo by Miles’ girlfriend Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration. Texas Rangers investigated the claim that Passalugo engaged in a “walking quorum” by polling council members outside of official sessions, but prosecutors this month declined charges due to a recent Texas Court of Criminal Appeals case that undercut the grounds for the complaint.
Rounding out the at-large candidates is retired attorney Field, who was the last candidate to file for the seat. A Hewitt resident since 1992, he said his three decades of working in the public sector and his work experience has given him the maturity of judgment necessary to decision-making skills to the council.
“I got tired of reading about us in the Tribune and there was a lot of things that went on, and I believe a good many of them could have been avoided,” Field said. “In addition to being an attorney, I understand open meeting law and I was also a manager for nearly all of my career, so I understand, I think, how to treat people and how to hold them accountable. I believe we’ve had a council that has lost the trust of its residents and its employees so I feel we need to correct that and focus on our future.”