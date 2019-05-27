Hewitt voters may have a difficult time deciding between the two city council candidates in the June 8 runoff election, and that has nothing to do with their similar first names.
Both Mike Field, 74, and Michael Bancale, 56, refuse to disparage their opponent and have reams of experience with budgets, management and personnel issues. Field is a retired attorney, while Bancale is a Texas Farm Bureau systems administrator.
In the five-way race for the at-large seat, Bancale received the most votes in the May 4 election, with 245 votes or 33.7%. Field was next, winning 197 votes or 27.1%.
Voters will determine the victor June 8, and early voting starts Tuesday.
Both candidates have lived in the city of 14,400 for about three decades, raising their children and building their families there. Both are ready for the infighting and back-biting on the Hewitt City Council to end, and they are prepared to lead that march.
"We've had a bunch of turmoil at the city, and the reason I got involved to begin with was all the negative press we were getting," Field said.
As a retired attorney, Field knew he had the time and the experience to steer the city toward calmer waters. He said he spoke to Hewitt residents, new City Manager Bo Thomas and other city employees to gauge their opinions of the issues facing the city.
"The first thing that they all said was we need to get back to a normal situation," he said. "We need to get over the fussing and the fighting, and we need to turn the page."
Bancale agreed. He said it is well past time to move beyond situations that have caused upheaval among council members and city employees.
"I'm a strong believer in teamwork and getting along with people, and I believe that I can disagree with people, but we can still remain civil," he said. "I've worked with people with whom you can get in a knock-down-drag-out fight with them over the best solution for the problem, and then when lunchtime comes, you eat lunch with them downstairs. It's not personal. It's about solving the problem."
Some of Hewitt's unrest started in May last year and led to Councilman Kurt Krakowian's resignation last summer and City Manager Adam Miles' acceptance of a separation agreement with the city. Both unsuccessfully ran for the at-large seat.
"My focus is going to be going forward," Bancale said. "I want to focus on the future. I want to learn from what has happened, and I want to move forward."
As a former attorney for the Texas Water Commission and the Brazos River Authority, Field said he knows how to keep a cool head, regardless of the situation.
"One of the things that I would bring to the council is a judicial temperament and experience in the judiciary, which is greatly needed. We had people who got egos involved," he said. "When you get to calling names, you just jump down into the juvenile mindset, and I don't deal with people like that. I ignore them or get away from them. I'm not going to exchange pleasantries with people who are acting like idiots."
If elected, Field wants to monitor the city's finances and ensure they remain in good shape, with little debt. He also understands the Open Meetings Act, having conducted hundreds of open meetings during his years of public service, but he would defer to the city manager for any problems that arise in city departments.
"I strongly believe in chain of command," Field said. "The only person who reports to the city council is the city manager. We need to be talking to him if we have concerns. If there's a problem, we let him fix it."
Additionally, Field would like to revamp the city charter, adopted in 1982. He said Hewitt has nearly outgrown itself, and it is time to redraw the lines for council wards according to population.
Meanwhile, Bancale said as a trained computer programmer, is a natural problem-solver, and those skills would lend themselves to deciphering budgetary needs and departmental data. If elected, he would hold regular community meetings to communicate council decisions to residents and listen to residents' concerns. He said people need to know why and how the council makes decisions and based on what information.
"We need to show the council how important the community is," he said.
Bancale also said city employees need to know how vital they are to the organization, because he knows many of them have felt unease because of political turmoil in the city. He said he wants to help them get back to work.
Voters may cast ballots at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court, through May 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3 and 4 at the same location.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 8, also at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility.