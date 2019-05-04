Three Hewitt City Council seats turned over and a fourth was headed to a runoff after a Saturday election that some saw as a rebuke to the turmoil that has plagued city leadership.
Council veteran Charlie Turner returned to the council by soundly defeating incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Travis Bailey, a retired constable. Newcomer Matthew Mevis, an environmental consultant, slid in unopposed to the Ward 2 chair after Councilman James Vidrine chose not to run for re-election. Erica Bruce, who won a hotly contested special election for another seat late last year, overwhelmingly defeated A.C. "Tony" Martinez for the Ward 3 seat now held by Mayor Ed Passalugo, who is stepping down.
A five-way race for the at-large seat was narrowed down to two finalists, Michael Bancale and Mike Field, who will face each other in a runoff tentatively scheduled for June 8.
Winning candidates Saturday night agreed that the electorate was tired of council infighting after a year of dueling complaints about the behavior of council and top staffers.
"I think what they were telling us is they were ready for things to get back where we're not having fussing and fighting, but just want to make Hewitt a better place," Turner said. "The only promise I make is to do my best for the entire city and move to the future. I think most of (the council) is ready to work together to form a team."
In the Ward 1 race Turner captured 60.1 percent of the ballots, winning 406 votes to Bailey's 263 votes. Turner, a nonprofit money management specialist, previously served 22 years on the council, including nine terms as mayor, dating back to 1981.
In Ward 3, Erica Bruce won 556 votes, or 78.4 percent of the total, while Tony Martinez won 153 votes. Bruce, a toxicologist and Baylor University medical researcher, has served in the at-large position since December, when she won a runoff in a special election to fill the seat left vacant by Councilman Kurt Krakowian’s departure.
In the at-large matchup, Bancale led the pack with 245 votes, or 33.7 percent. Mike Field won 197 or 27.1 percent. Retired Hewitt city secretary Betty Orton won 184 votes. Former City Manager Adam Miles, who stepped down earlier this year after conflict with Passalugo and other council members, won 73 votes, and Kurt Krakowian, a Passalugo ally involved in the recent disputes, won 29 votes.
Bancale, a Farm Bureau systems administrator, said he has no desire to return to the disputes over the last year, saying that they should have been laid to rest with the results of an external investigation.
"I think most people want to move past all this turmoil and get on with the business of the city," he said. "They're tired of the rhetoric, the name-calling, the making claims that aren't true. ... The people spoke today and said they want new blood and new people."
Field, a retired attorney, said he respects Bancale and expects a civil campaign for the runoff. He agreed that Hewitt residents want to return to a "normal, professional city service."
The council election results will be canvassed May 13, and a new mayor and mayor pro tem are expected to be appointed by the council at the same meeting.