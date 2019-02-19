The city of Hewitt could soon take a look at revising its charter after the newly hired city manager pointed out a few needed updates.
City Manager Bo Thomas said several items under the city’s purchasing policy need review, and the department heads are working to make a better system.
If the council is willing to consider the amendments, it would be worth reviewing the rest of the charter for potential changes at the same time, Thomas said. It would be a good idea to establish a charter revision committee to propose amendments for city officials’ consideration, he said.
Charter amendments require residents’ approval. Hewitt’s charter was adopted in 1982 and last changed in 1984.
City Secretary Lydia Lopez said the city council could call a special election in November to put proposed changes before voters.
Council member James Vidrine said the city council has previously discussed amending the charter to add term limits for elected officials. At the time, the council did not want to spend the money on a special election for just that one charter issue, Vidrine said.
“I know some of the citizens have inquired about that before,” he said.
Council members currently do not have term limits.
Each amendment would require its own vote, meaning one ballot could include multiple proposed changes. Voters would be able to vote for some changes and against others.
In May 2012, the city of Woodway passed 15 proposals in a charter election after its charter had not been touched in 40 years.
In Woodway, elected officials can serve three terms of three years each, for a total of nine years. In Waco, council members do not have term limits.