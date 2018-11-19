The Hewitt City Council on Monday set Dec. 15 as the date of a runoff election between two candidates for the vacant at-large council seat, with early voting starting next week.
The candidates, Erica Bruce and Betty Orton, got the most votes in a lively eight-way race in the Nov. 6 election, but neither won a majority.
“Because of the number of people that ran it was probably a likelihood that we would have a runoff,” City Attorney Mike Dixon said. The Hewitt election was the only race in McLennan County that resulted in a runoff in this month’s election.
Early voting will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28-30, with the same hours Dec. 3-7. For Dec. 10-11, the hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court, will serve as the sole voting location. Applications for ballot by mail are due Dec. 4. to the McLennan County Elections Office.
The winner will serve for the remainder of a term that expires May 4. The at-large seat has been vacant since July, when Councilman Kurt Krakowian resigned amid a time of political turmoil on the council. He had been appointed by the rest of the council only five months earlier to replace Alex Snider, who had to resign when he moved out of the city for work reasons.
During the November election, Bruce had the strongest support of the slate of candidates, with 1,408 votes, or 32.7 percent. Orton received 806, or 18.7 percent.
Bruce, 43, is a toxicologist and medical researcher at Baylor University. Orton, 81, retired in 1998 after working as Hewitt city secretary for 19 years.
More than 61.5 percent of registered Hewitt voters cast a ballot in November, an unusually high turnout for Hewitt, which typically has May elections. Hewitt had not even had a contested council election since a 2015, which drew only 168 voters — less than 2 percent of registered voters. A 2012 election was also canceled for lack of contested races.
In this year’s election, 6,021 Hewitt residents voted for a council candidate, while 1,715 undervoted, meaning that they did not vote for any of of the candidates.
Almost 53 percent of the Hewitt residents who cast a ballot were women, while 3 percent did not identify a gender, according to McLennan County election data.