A Hewitt City Council candidate is alleging city employees acted out of racism when they told him he would need an appointment for a tour of a city building.
A.C. “Tony” Martinez, who filed Tuesday to run for an open council seat, said he shared a video of the encounter through Facebook on Wednesday to shed light on problems. Martinez, 55, said most people do not understand discrimination.
“I’m familiar and have tasted that pill,” the 18-year Hewitt resident said.
Utilities Director Kevin Reinke and human resources generalist Stephanie Fenty said they were in a staff meeting when Martinez entered the Hewitt Community Services building Wednesday.
The staff meetings are held near the front of the building so employees can step out to help residents who come in or call to pay water or sewer bills, Reinke and Fenty said. The building houses several city departments.
Martinez asked for a tour and was told by Reinke and Fenty he would need to schedule an appointment with City Manager Adam Miles, they said.
Reinke said Martinez asked if it was because of his race, then asked if he could start recording video.
Fenty said she was taken aback when Martinez asked Reinke if he was racist. She said she is an African-American woman and would have noticed if racism had entered the conversation.
In the two-and-a-half minute video, Martinez asks for a tour of the building, and Reinke says he would have to set up a tour with Miles.
“Are you sure you don’t have to call his girlfriend Ms. (Belinda Kay “Katie”) Allgood?” Martinez said, referring to the city’s managing director of administration. Kurt Krakowian, who resigned from the seat Martinez is seeking, raised issue with Allgood and Miles dating shortly after his appointment to the council in March. Their relationship had been disclosed to the council two years ago.
After Martinez mentions Allgood, Fenty starts to reiterate to Martinez that appointments are needed for a tour.
As Fenty starts talking, Martinez says he does not need an appointment.
“I pay your salary, and now that I’m running for city council, we’ll see how things turn out,” Martinez can be heard saying in the video. “I appreciate you guys though.”
Martinez continues recording as he leaves the building, passing by a city-owned vehicle he calls "pretty fancy" and says he thinks is Reinke's "take-home truck." He then aims the camera to show one of the city's water towers.
Toward the end of the video, he says, “I guess no minorities are welcome. We need to put a sign somewhere up here that says that.
“I told you guys there’s an attitude and the attitude needs to change, because, you, me, everybody else, we pay for these guys, and you notice when you walk in, they're all just kind of hanging around.”
Martinez, who is Hispanic, said Thursday that Reinke’s behavior was clearly racist, between his tone and posture.
The recent interaction at the Hewitt Community Services building is just one example of racism among city employees, he said.
“I don’t play the race card. My wife is white,” Martinez said. “It’s just one of those when you’ve eaten that pill you know.”
Martinez said he only published the video because he heard Miles was emailing city employees about the interaction.
Allgood did send an email to city employees reminding them it is against city policy for employees to engage in city politics while on the clock. She cited a section of the city’s policies and procedures manual, which outlines restrictions on engaging in political activity of any kind while on city time or in uniform.
“It is always in our best interest as employees to refrain from engaging in any type of political conversation while on city time, especially regarding our local election and city political issues,” she wrote.
Miles, though, emailed the city council detailing the events.
“Our employees did the right thing,” Miles wrote to the council. “Employees witnessing Mr. Martinez’s behavior also reported they felt uncomfortable and harassed.”
Martinez left the Community Services building and went to the parks department, where he continued speaking with employees, Miles wrote. This time he tried to talk politics.
“It is disappointing that any candidate for City Council would attempt to disrupt the work areas of our employees and involve city employees in their politics,” Miles wrote to the council.
Martinez said Thursday he spent about 30 minutes talking to a parks and recreation supervisor.
“It was one of those, on the level, talking about life, death, politics, the job he does, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is two different people.’ And maybe it’s because he’s Hispanic and (Reinke)’s white,” Martinez said.
Martinez emailed Miles on Thursday asking about policy.
“I'm concerned that the proper training of front-line supervisors (including diversity training) may be lacking in some of the departments,” Martinez wrote.
Martinez, who owns Alameda Holsters, said this is his first attempt to run for a city council seat. He said he is running for city council because he believes the city needs change and diversity. Martinez said he hopes more people also file to run for office.
The council called for a special election to fill the remaining term for the at-large seat formally held by Krakowian, who resigned July 13. The term ends in May.
So far the only other person to file for the seat is Erica Bruce, an associate professor of environmental science at Baylor University.
Candidate filing for the Nov. 6 election ends Aug. 23.