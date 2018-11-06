U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, was projected to win a fifth term Tuesday night leading with 56 percent of the vote against two challengers as of about 8:35 p.m., with 15 percent of the vote tallied. The Associated Press called the race for Flores at 7:25 p.m.
It's expected to be the least resounding victory yet for Flores, though it was never close against political newcomer Rick Kennedy, an Austin Democrat who won 43 percent. Libertarian Peter Churchman, of Austin, won 1.5 percent.
Flores had won 91,814 votes, Kennedy won 70,208 votes and Churchman won 2,518 votes.
Texas' 17th Congressional District includes Waco, College Station, a section east of Interstate 45 and a sliver of North Austin. Flores has held the seat since 2010 after he defeated U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards, a moderate Waco Democrat, who had represented districts centered on Waco for 20 years.
"I'm very pleased with the way the voters of Texas 17 turned out," Flores said. "I'm pleased they felt confident in my ability to represent them in Washington in the 116th Congress. I look forward to taking care of some important issues — border security and immigration being a key issue, health care being a key issue, and also tackling deficit spending and our national debt."
Kennedy, a software engineer, said he was proud of his team's effort throughout the process and the closer margin of victory.
"We did way more than anybody could've expected with what we had for resources," Kennedy said. "We moved the needle positively in nine out of the 12 counties so far."
Flores has said he plans to step down from his seat after six terms. Until then, he will continue to stand with President Donald Trump and the progress that he said has been made in the last two years. He has generally supported Trump's policies, though he has raised concern with Trump's "style," referring to the president's more combative rhetoric and divisive tweets.