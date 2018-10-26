While the political world buzzes about which party will control the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, the race in Texas’ 17th Congressional District is not attracting the same attention.
Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, is favored to win his fifth, two-year term on Election Day by topping Democrat Rick Kennedy and Libertarian Peter Churchman in a consistently Republican district that includes Waco, College Station, a section east of Interstate 45 and a sliver of North Austin.
Kennedy winning 40 percent of the vote would be a moral victory for Democrats in a district that is 20 to 30 points more Republican than an average American district, said Patrick Flavin, an associate professor of political science at Baylor University.
“It would take an unforeseen blue wave — I don’t know what the supersize version of a wave is — to potentially concern Rep. Flores,” Flavin said.
In 2016, Flores beat his Democratic challenger 61 percent to 35 percent. In 2014, Flores won 65 percent of the vote over a Democrat who won 32 percent.
Flores, a former oil and gas executive, entered the political scene in 2010 in a redrawn district with a 25-point victory over Rep. Chet Edwards, a moderate Democrat from Waco who served 10 terms. The drubbing came amid massive Republican midterm gains.
Flores could see a heightened role in the Texas congressional delegation next year. The impending retirements of Reps. Joe Barton, Gene Green, Jeb Hensarling, Sam Johnson, Ted Poe and Lamar Smith and the abrupt resignation of Rep. Blake Farenthold would make Flores one of the longer-tenured members of the group. At least two more Texas Republicans, Reps. Will Hurd and Pete Sessions, are considered vulnerable to Democratic opponents.
Flores said his length of service would be in the top third among the state's 36 representatives.
“I think it puts me in the position to be able to mentor our younger members and also to work with them to help them achieve their goals for Texas and for their individual districts,” Flores said. “And so I could see myself being the leader of these collaborative efforts to advance the development of the Texas economy and affect issues we have here in Texas.”
Last week he told the Tribune-Herald editorial board he plans to step aside after six terms. Until then, his goals for McLennan County include the accelerated expansion of Interstate 35, the repair of a dangerous stretch of Lake Shore Drive in Waco, a solution to water supply issues in eastern parts of the county, acquisition of projects for the L3 Technologies plant in Waco, and support of the Texas State Technical College Waco Airport.
“I’m the one that knows the district, and I’m also the one that has the best expertise, not only as an elected policymaker, but also in terms of my life skills, my professional background,” he said.
Flores said a Democrat-controlled U.S. House would present a challenge for Republicans in Washington, who have largely stood by President Donald Trump.
“I think a lot of the progress we’ve seen the last two years would come to a screeching stop,” he said. “The Democrats have already said that they want to roll back the tax cuts, that they want to snap back the regulatory structure that they had before, that they will try to impeach the president, they’ll try to investigate or impeach Kavanaugh, they’ll try to obstruct the Trump agenda as much as they can. I will expect it’ll be a difficult environment not only for the House, but for the country as a whole.”
The lowering of the discourse in Washington and around the country has resulted in finger-pointing from both parties. Flores said rhetoric of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, has worsened civil discourse for the country. He said Trump bears “some responsibility” for it. Flores said he disagrees with Trump’s apparent endorsement of U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s assault of a reporter in 2017 when Gianforte, a Montana Republican, was running for the seat.
Flores said he has not heard Trump encourage intimidation of the other side, though Trump on multiple occasions has offered to pay the legal fees for his supporters during his campaign.
Flores signed off on Trump’s policy goals but rated him a “C” for style because of his frequent divisive tweets and his performance with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, where Trump failed to confront Putin for Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Kennedy, Flores’ Democrat challenger this year, said he would try “very hard” not to impeach a sitting president unless there were incontrovertible evidence of high crimes or misdemeanors. He has focused on the issues he hears while knocking on doors: health care, the economy and education.
“I feel that the wealthiest, most successful country in the history of mankind should be to deliver quality, affordable health care to every one of its citizens,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got a patchwork of polices in place at the moment. The Affordable Care Act was a step in the right direction but not a complete step.”
Kennedy, 56, is a software engineer living in Austin. He would support universal health care and universal pre-K and said the Republican tax cuts for corporations were “deeply irresponsible,” especially from a party of fiscal conservatives.
“I think American voters need to start being concerned about hypocrisy for once,” he said. “Hypocrisy for how people campaign versus what they actually do in office.”
He also said the country risks a financial downturn if the economy continues to be debt-driven.
The national debt, which topped $21 trillion this year, is a top issue for Churchman, an Austin Libertarian. Churchman used to own a trucking company and said he now works in logistics.
“The Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land,” Churchman said. “Planned Parenthood is still funded. When you say all of these things, you would think that would be a Democratic representative, but it’s not. It’s a Republican. I don’t think the people of District 17 are aligned that way.”