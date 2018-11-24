With the campaign season finally over and voter rolls certified, Pat Chisolm-Miller said the fact she became the first woman elected to a McLennan County commissioners seat is slowly starting to sink in.
Her platform for the Precinct 2 seat centered on her two decades of experience in the precinct office, and while she knew she had an opportunity to break that local glass ceiling, she did not want voters to cast their ballot for that reason alone.
"I wanted people to hear me articulate what I knew about county government and what my vision would be for the precinct," she said. "They were going to see I was a woman. They were going to see I was an African-American. I wanted them to hear that I could be a credible, qualified county commissioner."
Officially taking office Jan. 1, Chisolm-Miller, 60, will be moving on from her 23 years as administrative assistant to Commissioner Lester Gibson and stepping into her boss’ seat as he retires.
But her upcoming "first day" is more of a formality than anything, as work continues across the precinct, projects are underway and paperwork and bills are in need of processing. The difference is, she will no longer just be making recommendations, she said. She will put forth her own plans before her fellow commissioners, with her own name attached.
Identifying road projects throughout Precinct 2 to tackle in the spring will be the first priority, Chisolm-Miller said. As that process unfolds she plans to test a recommendation from a firm that surveyed the roads and to take a more scientific approach to addressing the needs.
Road conditions were a prominent issue in the campaign, raised by residents in the unincorporated areas of the precinct and by the candidates themselves.
There is always a divide during an election as candidates secure their base, she said. But once it’s all over, what the constituents want is to be and feel heard and have their problems addressed, she said. Any divide that formed in the precinct during the election will fade away as the communities come back together, she said.
"I really do think if they see that we are attempting to actually solve that problem out there, I think that the individuals out there will come to understand that we don’t want them to have bad roads, but we need to find out the solution so they will not have bad roads," she said.
County Judge Scott Felton said he looks forward to working with Chisolm-Miller on the commissioners court and ensuring she receives any assistance needed to succeed and provide for the taxpayers.
"I think she made a statement in her campaign that she put capabilities above everything else," Felton said. "The results showed there were a lot of people confident in her doing the job no matter if she was male or female."
Precinct 1 had a close race in March 2016, but it did not seem to attract the same attention as the recently concluded Precinct 2 race, Felton said. In March 2016, incumbent Kelly Snell beat challenger Cory Priest by 25 votes.
There are several projects on the horizon for county commissioners to focus on outside their day-to-day work consumed largely by managing their precinct's road and bridge crew.
Chisolm-Miller said she is excited about the overhaul of a 60-acre site anchored by the Extraco Events Center grounds, which will be paid for with a "venue tax" on rental cars and hotel stays that voters approved in May 2017.
"I’m excited about the venue project and how that is going to shape up, not just for Waco but all of McLennan County," Chisolm-Miller said. "I think it’s going to have an impact across the state too. We’re talking about creating a venue area out there that should draw people from across the state and that’s really exciting."
After she officially takes office, she also wants to look into putting more money in the county's pauper burial program and pushing for more educational efforts on its indigent care program, she said.
As the lone Democratic voice on the McLennan County Commissioners Court, Chisolm-Miller said she is not worried about the her working relationship with the other elected officials, because she has already worked closely with them for years. Chisolm-Miller said she has a positive working rapport with the other commissioners and the judge.
"I think we have the same goals and that is that we want to give quality efficient services to the citizens of McLennan County," she said. "I think as a Democrat, maybe my ideology from time to time may be different but I foresee us being able to always come to a consensus."
Almost 41 percent of registered voters in Precinct 2 turned out for the hotly contested race between Chisolm-Miller and D.L. Wilson, a Mart Republican and retired Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant. Countywide, turnout for the November midterm hit more than 54 percent of registered voters.
Chisolm Miller won with 6,452 votes, or 58.3 percent, while Wilson received 4,615 votes, or 41.7 percent.
To be the first woman elected to a county commissioners seat is a responsibility, Chisolm-Miller said. In 1976, a woman was appointed to fill the remaining year of a Precinct 3 term, but she never ran for the seat, Chisolm-Miller said.
"That is an awesome responsibility to carry on your shoulders because I want young women and young girls to know the sky is the limit and you can do anything that you can set your heart to," she said. "But politics is not for the faint of heart. Public service is a special calling. I’m glad this election shows them that if this is what you want to do then go ahead and do it because the glass ceiling's been broke."