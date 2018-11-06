Republican incumbent McLennan County Judge Scott Felton easily cinched his first contested race for the county's highest office Tuesday.
Over the past six years, Felton, 73, a retired banker from Hallsburg, ran for the seat without opposition, until Democrat Rick Allen, a former Waco city councilman and a veterans caseworker, came along.
Felton received 64 percent of the vote, while 36 percent voted for Allen. Felton's campaign outraised Allen by $26,565, according to their most recent campaign finance reports.
Felton thanked his supporters at a watch party at the Waco Hippodrome Tuesday night after the election totals rolled in.
"I can't thank them enough for all the support they've given me," Felton said in a phone interview. "I've tried to do a good job on their behalf to have a county that we can all be proud of. I think we've accomplished that."
Felton addressed areas he hopes to improve during his next term in office.
"We have a lot of work to do in regards to handling mental health issues in our jail and many other things, but also working to attract high paying businesses into McLennan County," he said. "I'll continue to work on that."
Allen, a critic of Felton's six-year tenure as county judge, said he is looking forward to running for the seat again in 2022.
"It’s been fun," Allen said. "I’ve met great people. I’m glad that I ran and I’m glad we kept it on issues and not personalities."
Weeks before the election, Allen said he was hopeful the rumored "blue wave" would sweep him into office locally. That wave didn't materialize in McLennan County, which voted strongly Republican in statewide races.
Also Tuesday, the two Republican Precinct 1 justices of the peace kept their seats against Libertarian candidates. Place 1 JP Dianne Hensley defeated David Reichert by a margin of 82 to 18 percent. Place 2 JP W.H. "Pete" Peterson won 78 percent of the vote to defeat Lauren Daugherty.