Local election results: Nov. 6, 2018

100% of McLennan County reporting

Name Votes %
County Commissioner,
Precinct 2
Patricia "Pat" Chisolm-Miller (D) 6,446 58.3
Donis "D.L." Wilson (R) 4,612 41.7
Texas House, Dist. 56 (100% reporting)
Charles "Doc" Anderson (R) 37,881 65.8
Katherine Turner-Pearson (D) 19,694 34.2
Texas House, Dist. 12 (100% reporting)
Kyle Kacal (R) 32,999 67.6
Marianne Arnold (D) 15,824 32.4
U.S. Congress, Dist. 17 (93% reporting)
Bill Flores (R) 129,381 56.9
Rick Kennedy (D) 93,720 41.2
County Judge
Scott Felton (R) 47,219 64
Rick Allen (D) 26,545 36
Hewitt City Council
(at-large) — RUNOFF
Erica Bruce 1,406 32.7
Betty Orton 805 18.7
A.C. "Tony" Martinez 509 11.9
Lloyd L. Coffman 468 10.9
Kathy Krakowian 398 9.3
Paula R. Smith 320 7.4
Lisa Hepple-Martinez 299 7
Royal Bradley 95 2.2
Leroy — Abolish incorporation of city
No 88 54.3
Yes 74 45.7
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Place 2
W.H. "Pete" Peterson (D) 25757 78.3
Lauren Daugherty (L) 7131 21.7
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Place 1
Dianne Hensley (D) 26,649 81.7
David Reichert (L) 5,953 18.3
Constable, Pct. 1
Walt Strickland ® 27,097 83
Anwar Elboustani (L) 5,563 17
Moody — Mayor
Jesse D. Fugitt 192 55.7
Tina Herod Eaton 153 44.3
Moody City Council (2 at-large)
Richard Moore 199 34.9
Jared Alton 146 25.6
Josh Richter 139 24.3
Daniel Welch 87 14.2
West City Council (3 at-large)
Stevie Vanek 523 31
Joe Pustejovsky 457 27.1
Brian X. Muska 450 26.6
Cheryl Marak 259 15.3
Axtell ISD (4 at-large)
J.R. Vicha 707 23.2
Brian Hand 601 19.7
Scott Denton 522 17.1
Joey Reinke 471 15.4
Darren Porter 393 12.9
Terry Rouse 358 11.7
Straight-party ballots (of 75,742 cast)
Republican Party 28,303 37.37
Democratic Party 15,716 20.75
Libertarian Party 193 0.25
Not voting straight party 31,528 41.63
Over votes 2 0
Unopposed state and local races
Chief Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District: Tom Gray, R
District Judge, 54th Judicial District: Matt Johnson, R
District Judge, 170th Judicial District: Jim Meyer, R
District Judge, 414th Judicial District: Vicki L. Menard, R
Criminal District Attorney McLennan County: Barry Johnson, R
Judge, County Court-at-Law: Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam, R
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates, R
District Clerk: Jon R. Gimble, R
County Clerk: Andy Harwell, R
County Treasurer: Bill Helton, R
County Commissioner Pct. 4: Ben Perry, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: James E. Lee, Jr., D
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: David W. Pareya, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4: Brian Richardson, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 5: Fernando M. Villarreal, D
Constable Pct. 2: John W. Johnson, D
Constable Pct. 3: David A. Maler, R
Constable Pct. 4: Stan Hickey, R
Constable Pct. 5: Freddie Cantu, D

