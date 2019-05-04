Here are the final election results, per the McLennan County Elections Office, for the May 4, 2019 city and school elections.

Note: The election is not final until votes are canvassed.

Hewitt (at-large):

x-Michael S. Bancale 245 (34%)

x-Mike Field 197 (27%)

Betty Orton 184 (25%)

Adam Miles 73 (10%)

Kurt Krakowian 29 (4%)

x - runoff

-------------------

Hewitt (Ward 3):

Erica Bruce 556 (78%)

A.C. "Tony" Martinez 153 (22%)

-------------------

Hewitt (Ward 1)

Charles D. "Charlie" Turner 406 (61%)

Travis Bailey 263 (39%)

Robinson ISD, $31.5 million bond for junior high school campus:

Against 1,219 (69.5%)

For 535 (30.5%)

Midway ISD (Place 6)

Andrew B. Popejoy 899 (69.8%)

Ivan A. Green 389 (30.2%)

Lorena ISD (2 seats)*

Denny Kramer 319

Bruce Cresson 304

Russ Johnson 142

* McLennan County totals only

Crawford ISD (3 seats)

Chad Lewis 269

Ricky Steinkamp 264

Amy Maddox 254

Michael Wiethorn 220

Darren Hayes 174

Casey Abel 160

---------------------

Crawford ISD $1.9 million bond for facilities improvements:

For 342 (69.9%)

Against 147 (30.1%)

Mart City Council (2 seats, full term)

John Garrett 143

Tommy Roberson 128

Odell Nevills 98

Kollin Behrghundi 74

------------------

Mart City Council (2 seats, unexpired term)

Haley Pankonien 138

Trevor Baize 135

Rhonda Honeycutt 113

Gholson City Council (3 seats)

Russell Stanley Smith 51

Bob Meneely 40

George Kilgo 39

Billy Sparks 26

Crawford mayor

Franklin Abel 191 (68.2%)

Marilyn Judy 89 (32.8%)

Bellmead City Council

Travis Gibson 66 (65.3%)

Ioan Faur 35 (34.7%)

Connally ISD, Place 2 winners (2 seats)

Don Hancock 207

Danny Raines 193

McGregor ISD, at-large winners (4 seats)

David Lillard 303

Kyle Paschall 295

Chad Miller 283

Robbie Jo Allison 245

McGregor City Council, Ward 5:

Tony Ocampo 217

Alfredo Macedo 98

McGregor local option election, for the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants:

For 255

Against 79

