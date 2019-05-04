Here are the final election results, per the McLennan County Elections Office, for the May 4, 2019 city and school elections.
Note: The election is not final until votes are canvassed.
Hewitt (at-large):
x-Michael S. Bancale 245 (34%)
x-Mike Field 197 (27%)
Betty Orton 184 (25%)
Adam Miles 73 (10%)
Kurt Krakowian 29 (4%)
x - runoff
-------------------
Hewitt (Ward 3):
Erica Bruce 556 (78%)
A.C. "Tony" Martinez 153 (22%)
-------------------
Hewitt (Ward 1)
Charles D. "Charlie" Turner 406 (61%)
Travis Bailey 263 (39%)
Robinson ISD, $31.5 million bond for junior high school campus:
Against 1,219 (69.5%)
For 535 (30.5%)
Midway ISD (Place 6)
Andrew B. Popejoy 899 (69.8%)
Ivan A. Green 389 (30.2%)
Lorena ISD (2 seats)*
Denny Kramer 319
Bruce Cresson 304
Russ Johnson 142
* McLennan County totals only
Crawford ISD (3 seats)
Chad Lewis 269
Ricky Steinkamp 264
Amy Maddox 254
Michael Wiethorn 220
Darren Hayes 174
Casey Abel 160
---------------------
Crawford ISD $1.9 million bond for facilities improvements:
For 342 (69.9%)
Against 147 (30.1%)
Mart City Council (2 seats, full term)
John Garrett 143
Tommy Roberson 128
Odell Nevills 98
Kollin Behrghundi 74
------------------
Mart City Council (2 seats, unexpired term)
Haley Pankonien 138
Trevor Baize 135
Rhonda Honeycutt 113
Gholson City Council (3 seats)
Russell Stanley Smith 51
Bob Meneely 40
George Kilgo 39
Billy Sparks 26
Crawford mayor
Franklin Abel 191 (68.2%)
Marilyn Judy 89 (32.8%)
Bellmead City Council
Travis Gibson 66 (65.3%)
Ioan Faur 35 (34.7%)
Connally ISD, Place 2 winners (2 seats)
Don Hancock 207
Danny Raines 193
McGregor ISD, at-large winners (4 seats)
David Lillard 303
Kyle Paschall 295
Chad Miller 283
Robbie Jo Allison 245
McGregor City Council, Ward 5:
Tony Ocampo 217
Alfredo Macedo 98
McGregor local option election, for the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants:
For 255
Against 79