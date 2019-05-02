McLennan County voters have one more day to cast their ballots in a handful of contested races and bond issues and one local option referendum in the May 4 elections.
Election Day is Saturday, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More than 2,300 people voted early, which is about average for McLennan County, according to early voting numbers posted on the McLennan County Elections website. Exactly 2,366 voters either voted early in person or by mail-in ballot.
In the May 2018 election, 1,659 people voted early, according to the county elections office. In 2017, more than 4,300 people voted early in the May elections, and in 2016, 1,141 voters cast early ballots.
Neither the city of Waco nor McLennan County has races on the ballot. Voters will pick three council members for Hewitt, the second largest city in the county with 14,400 residents. Among the nine candidates for the three seats are two former city officials who were mired in a political fiasco last year.
Starting in May 2018, the Hewitt City Council endured months of public turmoil that involved city employees, including City Manager Adam Miles. The upheaval led to Councilman Kurt Krakowian’s resignation this past summer and Miles’ acceptance of a separation agreement with the city. The two men have remained in open conflict with one another and are among the five at-large candidates.
The other at-large candidates are Michael S. Bancale, Mike Field and Betty Orton.
For the Ward 1 seat, incumbent Travis Bailey faces Charles D. “Charlie” Turner, a former council member and mayor of Hewitt.
In Ward 3, current at-large council member Erica Bruce, a toxicologist and Baylor University medical researcher, is running against A.C. “Tony” Martinez, who ran against Bruce in the at-large race she won in a December runoff election.
Robinson Independent School District is asking voters to approve a $31.5 million bond issue, five years after voters passed a bond issue to build a new intermediate school. This year, the district seeks the bond to overhaul its multi-building junior high school campus, built in the late 1960s.
In 2014, Robinson ISD’s $19.5 million bond issue to replace the 50-year-old intermediate school for grades four through six passed by 19 votes, according to Tribune-Herald archives. That successful bond election came after two failed ones in 2011 and 2013.
The proposed 2019 bond issue would add about $303 per year in property taxes to the average home, valued at $187,095, in the Robinson ISD taxing zone, according to the bond issue website.
Other contested races include:
Cities
Bellmead
Place 2: Travis Gibson and Ioan Faur
Crawford
Mayor: Franklin Abel and Marilyn Judy
Gholson
Three at-large seats: Bob Meneely, George Kilgo, Russell Stanley Smith and Billy Sparks
Lacy Lakeview
Three at-large seats: Bruce Bundant, Robert Plsek, Barbara Seitz and Charles Wilson
Mart
Two at-large seats: Kollin Behrghundi, Tommy Roberson, Odell Nevills and John Garrett
Two unexpired terms: Trevor Baize, Haley Pankonien and Rhonda Honeycutt
McGregor
At-large: Tony Ocampo and Alfredo M. Macedo
Local option election to legalize the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only
McGregor is holding its election independently, not hiring the county to conduct it, so its polling locations are different than the other local entities’. McGregor voting will be held in the McGregor City Hall Council Chambers, 302 S. Madison St.
School Districts
Connally ISD
Place 2: Dan Hancock and Danny Raines
Connally ISD is also holding an independent election, and its voting location is in the district administration building at 200 Cadet Way.
Crawford ISD
Three at-large seats: Darren Hayes, Casey Abel, Amy Maddox, Michael Wiethorn, Chad Lewis and Ricky Steinkamp
Bond election for $1.9 million for construction, improvement, renovation and equipment for school buildings
Lorena ISD
Two at-large seats: Bruce Cresson, Denny Kramer and Russ Johnson
McGregor ISD
Four at-large seats: Robbie Jo Allison, Joe Franks, Chad Kasting, Chris Knox, David Lillard, Shane Lorenz, Andrea Martin-McDaniel, Chad Miller, Kyle R. Paschall, Gary Zacharias, Missy Zacharias and Troy Zacharias
McGregor ISD is holding its own election, and voting is at the district administration building, 525 Bluebonnet Parkway.
Midway ISD
Place 6: Andrew B. Popejoy and Ivan A. Green
Voting centers
- Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St., Waco
- Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road, Waco
- Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive, Crawford
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
- Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court, Hewitt
- Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St., Lorena
- Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave., Mart
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale, Robinson
- Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive, Woodway