Find your voting center for the Nov. 8, 2016 elections.
Registered voters may vote at any of McLennan County’s 33 vote centers for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The vote centers in McLennan County are as follows:
- Axtell School athletic meeting room, 312 W. Seley
- Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
- Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive
- Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave.
- Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St.
- Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road, Waco
- China Spring ISD administration building, 12166 Yankie Road, China Spring
- Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
- Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
- Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco
- Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd.
- Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road
- Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.
- Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court
- H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
- Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
- Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive
- Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.
- Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.
- McLennan Community College Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.
- Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody
- Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive
- South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
- Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road
- Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive
- University High School, 3201 S. New Road
- Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
- West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road
- Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive
- Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive
What you need to vote
Voters must bring one of these seven types of photo ID:
- A state driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- A Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS
- A Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- A Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- A U.S. military ID card that includes a personal photo
- A U.S. citizenship certificate that includes a personal photo
- A U.S. passport.
Those forms of ID can be expired by no more than four years for voters between 18 and 69 years of age. The expiration date does not affect anyone 70 or older.
If someone does not have one of those seven forms of photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, there are six other options.
A voter can present:
- A copy of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration card.
- A copy of a current utility bill.
- A copy of a bank statement.
- A copy of a government check.
- A copy of a paycheck.
- A copy of a birth certificate.
Choosing one of the six supporting forms of identification, a voter must also fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, which states the information presented is true and the person faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.
If a voter still does not have one of those forms of ID, that person can fill out a provisional ballot.
For more information, go to co.mclennan.tx.us/337/Elections.
What's on the ballot
U.S. Senator
- Ted Cruz, R (I)
- Beto O’Rourke, D
- Neal M. Dikeman, L
U.S. Representative, District 17
- Bill Flores, R (I)
- Rick Kennedy, D
- Peter Churchman, L
Governor
- Greg Abbott, R (I)
- Lupe Valdez, D
- Mark Jay Tippetts, L
Lieutenant Governor
- Dan Patrick, R (I)
- Mike Collier, D
- Kerry Douglas McKennon, L
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton, R (I)
- Justin Nelson, D
- Michael Ray Harris, L
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Glenn Hegar, R (I)
- Joi Chevalier, D
- Ben Sanders, L
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- George P. Bush, R (I)
- Miguel Suazo, D
- Matt Pina, L
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Sid Miller, R (I)
- Kim Olson, D
- Richard Carpenter, L
Railroad Commissioner
- Christi Craddick, R (I)
- Roman McAllen, D
- Mike Wright, L
Texas House District 56
- Charles “Doc” Anderson, R (I)
- Katherine Turner-Pearson, D
Texas House District 12
- Kyle Kacal, R (I)
- Marianne Arnold, D
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
- Jimmy Blacklock, R (I)
- Steven Kirkland, D
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
- John Devine, R (I)
- R.K. Sandill, D
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
- Jeff Brown, R (I)
- Kathy Cheng, D
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
- Sharon Keller, R (I)
- Maria T. (Terri) Jackson, D
- William Bryan Strange III, L
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7
- Barbara Parker Hervey, R (I)
- Ramona Franklin, D
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8
- Michelle Slaughter, R
- Mark Ash, L
McLennan County Judge
- Scott Felton, R (I)
- Rick Allen, D
McLennan County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Donis “D.L.” Wilson, R
- Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, D
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1
- Dianne Hensley, R (I)
- David Reichert, L
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 2
- W.H. “Pete” Peterson, R (I)
- Lauren Daugherty, L
Constable, Precinct 1
- Walt Strickland, R (I)
- Anwar Elboustani, L
Nonpartisan city and school district races
West ISD, Place 4
- Jeni Janek
- Holly Klaus Willis
West City Council
Vote for up to three candidates
- Steve Vanek (I)
- Joe Pustejovsky
- Cheryl Marak (I)
- Brian X. Muska (I)
City of Leroy
- Proposition: Shall the corporate existence of the city of Leroy, Texas be abolished?
Axtell ISD
Vote for up to four candidates
- Terry Rouse
- Brian Hand (I)
- Joey Reinke (I)
- Darren Porter (I)
- Scott Denton
- J.R. Vicha
City of Bruceville-Eddy
Vote for up to three candidates, includes two spaces for write-ins on the ballot
- Linda Owens
- Halbert Wilcox (I)
- Allen Trigg Sr. (I)
- Write-in
- Write-in
City of Hewitt
Vote for one candidate
- A.C. “Tony” Martinez
- Betty Orton
- Lisa Hepple-Martinez
- Erica Bruce
- Paula R. Smith
- Royal Bradley
- Kathy Krakowian
- Lloyd L. Coffman
City of Moody, Mayor
- Tina Herod Eaton
- Jesse D. Fugitt
City of Moody, city council
Vote for up to two candidates
- Jared Alton
- Richard Moore
- Daniel Welch
- Josh Richter
Oglesby ISD
Vote for up to four candidates
- Emily Newman
- Dan Markum
- Anthony Ross (I)
- Ronnie Warren
- James Seymour
- Dustin LeBlanc
- Mike Walter (I)
City of Valley Mills
- Proposition: For or against the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Valley Mills at the rate of 1.5 percent, which is an increase of .5 percent.
Unopposed state and local races
- Chief Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District: Tom Gray, R
- District Judge, 54th Judicial District: Matt Johnson, R
- District Judge, 170th Judicial District: Jim Meyer, R
- District Judge, 414th Judicial District: Vicki L. Menard, R
- Criminal District Attorney McLennan County: Barry Johnson, R
- Judge, County Court-at-Law: Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam, R
- Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates, R
- District Clerk: Jon R. Gimble, R
- County Clerk: Andy Harwell, R
- County Treasurer: Bill Helton, R
- County Commissioner Pct. 4: Ben Perry, R
- Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: James E. Lee, Jr., D
- Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: David W. Pareya, R
- Justice of the Peace Pct. 4: Brian Richardson, R
- Justice of the Peace Pct. 5: Fernando M. Villarreal, D
- Constable Pct. 2: John W. Johnson, D
- Constable Pct. 3: David A. Maler, R
- Constable Pct. 4: Stan Hickey, R
- Constable Pct. 5: Freddie Cantu, D