McLennan County voters are starting to head to the polls to cast their ballot in a handful of contested races and bond issues and one local option referendum in the May 4 elections.
Early voting starts at 8 a.m. Monday at several locations throughout McLennan County. Voters can stop by from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The last days to vote before May 4 are April 29 and 30, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Candidates in contested races include:
Cities
Bellmead
Place 2: Travis Gibson and Ioan Faur
Crawford
Mayor: Franklin Abel and Marilyn Judy
Gholson
Three at-large seats: Bob Meneely, George Kilgo, Russell Stanley Smith and Billy Sparks
Hewitt
Ward 1: Travis Bailey and Charles D. “Charlie” Turner
Ward 3: A.C. “Tony” Martinez and Erica Bruce
Ward 4, at-large: Adam Miles, Betty Orton, Michael S. Bancale, Mike Field and Kurt Krakowian
Lacy Lakeview
Three at-large seats: Bruce Bundant, Robert Plsek, Barbara Seitz and Charles Wilson
Mart
Two at-large seats: Kollin Behrghundi, Tommy Roberson, Odell Nevills and John Garrett
Two unexpired terms: Trevor Baize, Haley Pankonien and Rhonda Honeycutt
McGregor
At-large: Tony Ocampo and Alfredo M. Macedo
Local option election to legalize the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only
McGregor is holding its election independently, not hiring the county to conduct it, so its polling locations are different than the other local entities’. McGregor early voting will be held in the McGregor City Hall Council Chambers, 302 S. Madison St. McGregor’s early-voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through April 28 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29 and April 30.
School districts
Connally ISD
Place 2: Dan Hancock and Danny Raines
Connally ISD is also holding an independent election, and its early voting location is in the district administration building at 200 Cadet Way.
Crawford ISD
Three at-large seats: Darren Hayes, Casey Abel, Amy Maddox, Michael Wiethorn, Chad Lewis and Ricky Steinkamp
Bond election for $1.9 million for construction, improvement, renovation and equipment for school buildings
Lorena ISD
Two at-large seats: Bruce Cresson, Denny Kramer and Russ Johnson
Midway ISD
Place 6: Andrew B. Popejoy and Ivan A. Green
Robinson ISD
Bond election for $31.5 million for school facilities
Early voting locations
Early voting for entities partnering with McLennan County, which includes all entities listed here except the city of McGregor and Connally ISD, will be held at these locations:
- McLennan County Elections Administration Office Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, Waco
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
- Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
- Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive