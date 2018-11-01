More people have voted early in Tuesday’s midterm election than voted in the entire November 2014 midterm in McLennan County, and one more full day of early voting remains.
A total of 45,019 people, 32 percent of the 139,837 registered in the county, cast early or mail-in ballots through Thursday.
A total of 44,982 people, 35 percent of registered voters at the time, cast a ballot in the November 2014 election, including Election Day ballots, early ballots and mailed ballots.
Despite the increase over 2014, the percentage of early votes still falls short of the 41 percent early-voting turnout in the November 2016 presidential election. Overall turnout in the county reached 59 percent of the 136,333 registered in 2016.
Early voting continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the five area vote centers open to all registered residents: McLennan County Elections Administration Office in the Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco; Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive; Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St.; First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., in Waco; Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court.
Election Day is Tuesday.
First Assembly of God Church has seen the most early voting, with 15,913 ballots cast there so far. The Robinson Community Center has seen the least, with 3,734 ballots so far.
In the 2012 presidential election, early turnout in McLennan County reached 33 percent of the 128,686 registered voters, and total turnout reached almost 59 percent.
In the 2008 presidential election, early turnout in McLennan County reached 33 percent of the 130,428 registered voters, and total turnout reached 62 percent.
In this year’s midterm, McLennan County residents are selecting candidates to serve as U.S. senator, governor, railroad commissioner and to sit on the Texas Supreme Court, among other statewide races, several countywide races and a handful of city council and school board races.