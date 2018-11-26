Early voting begins Wednesday in the Dec. 15 runoff election to fill the vacant at-large seat on the Hewitt City Council.
The city held a special election Nov. 6 after a council member resigned this summer, but none of the eight candidates for the seat won a majority. The top vote-getters, Erica Bruce and Betty Orton, are on the Dec. 15 ballot.
Early voting runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with the same hours Dec. 3-7. Extended voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11. The Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court, is the sole voting location for early voting and election day.
Whoever wins the runoff will serve until the term ends with the May 4 election. The at-large seat has been vacant since Councilman Kurt Krakowian resigned in July after five months in office. He had been appointed by the rest of the council to replace Alex Snider, who had to resign when he moved out of the city for work reasons.
Bruce was the front-runner during the November election, capturing 1,408 votes, or 32.7 percent, while Orton brought in 806 votes, or 18.7 percent.
Bruce, 43, is a toxicologist and medical researcher at Baylor University. She has said her engineering training makes her a problem solver. She has said the city can not continue to incur debt at the current rate.
Orton, 81, retired in 1998 after working as Hewitt city secretary for 19 years. She has said her knowledge of city operations will mean a short learning curve, and she hopes to bring healing back to the council.
More than 6,000 Hewitt residents voted in the November midterm election. About 14,400 people live in Hewitt.
On election day, Dec. 15, the vote center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Applications for ballot by mail must be mailed by Dec. 4. to:
- Kathy E. Van Wolfe
- McLennan County Elections Administrator
- P.O. Box 2450
- Waco, Texas 76703-2450
- kathy.vanwolfe@co.mclennan.tx.us