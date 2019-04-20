McLennan County voters can start casting their ballots Monday for the handful of contested races and bond issues and one local ordinance referendum in the May 4 elections.

Early voting starts at 8 a.m. Monday at several locations throughout McLennan County. Voters can stop by from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The last days to vote before May 4 are April 29 and 30, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates in contested races include:

Cities

Bellmead

Place 2: Travis Gibson and Ioan Faur

Crawford

Mayor: Franklin Abel and Marilyn Judy

Gholson

Three at-large seats: Bob Meneely, George Kilgo, Russell Stanley Smith and Billy Sparks

Hewitt

Ward 1: Travis Bailey and Charles D. "Charlie" Turner

Ward 3: A.C. "Tony" Martinez and Erica Bruce

Ward 4, at-large: Adam Miles, Betty Orton, Michael S. Bancale, Mike Field and Kurt Krakowian

Lacy Lakeview

Three at-large seats: Bruce Bundant, Robert Plsek, Barbara Seitz and Charles Wilson

Mart

Two at-large seats: Kollin Behrghundi, Tommy Roberson, Odell Nevills and John Garrett

Two unexpired terms: Trevor Baize, Haley Pankonien and Rhonda Honeycutt

McGregor

At-large: Tony Ocampo and Alfredo M. Macedo

Local option election to legalize the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only

McGregor is holding its election independently, not hiring the county to conduct it, so its polling locations are different than the other local entities'. McGregor early voting will be held in the McGregor City Hall Council Chambers, 302 S. Madison St. McGregor's early-voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through April 28 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29 and April 30.

School districts

Connally ISD

Place 2: Dan Hancock and Danny Raines

Connally ISD is also holding an independent election, and its early voting location is in the district administration building at 200 Cadet Way.

Crawford ISD

Three at-large seats: Darren Hayes, Casey Abel, Amy Maddox, Michael Wiethorn, Chad Lewis and Ricky Steinkamp

Bond election for $1.9 million for construction, improvement, renovation and equipment for school buildings

Lorena ISD

Two at-large seats: Bruce Cresson, Denny Kramer and Russ Johnson

Midway ISD

Place 6: Andrew B. Popejoy and Ivan A. Green

Robinson ISD

Bond election for $31.5 million for school facilities

Early voting locations

Early voting for entities partnering with McLennan County, which includes all entities listed here except the city of McGregor and Connally ISD, will be held at these locations:

  • McLennan County Elections Administration Office Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, Waco
  • Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive
  • First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
  • Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
  • Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive

