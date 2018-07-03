U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz urged local Republicans during a campaign stop in Waco on Tuesday to take nothing for granted during the midterm elections in November. Democrats are “angry, energized and hate President Trump” and view his campaign as critical to their efforts to change Texas’ conservative red hue to blue, Cruz said.
Cruz, who is battling to keep his senate seat in a race against U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, spoke to about 100 well-wishers during his campaign stop at George’s Restaurant Bar & Catering in South Waco. His father, Cuban-born Rafael Cruz, made a passionate speech before his son’s arrival, urging backers to remain vigilant in supporting Cruz and President Donald Trump, or risk the loss of freedom.
“I can just imagine telling our children and grandchildren what it was like before,” Rafael Cruz said. “I do not want to have that conversation.”
Pausing late in his 20-minute talk, the elder Cruz said, “But you’re not here to listen to me.” A voice in the crowd shouted, “Yes, we are.” And nearly all those who had gathered in a rear dining area stood and applauded.
Ted Cruz said he believes Trump’s tax cuts and regulatory reform have stoked the economy, producing record-low jobless rates among Hispanic and black Americans. Trump’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the health-care plan championed by President Barack Obama, are not complete but have served to eliminate the individual mandate that required individuals to secure health insurance or face fines, the senator said.
“If we can get a working majority in the Senate, secure three or four more seats, we can complete the task of overhauling Obamacare,” Cruz said.
Turning to the Supreme Court, Cruz repeated his opinion that U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, would make an ideal replacement for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Trump has confirmed speaking with Lee about the vacancy.
Cruz said he believes an appointee will be confirmed by the Senate before the midterm elections in November, though some Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, have suggested the confirmation vote should happen after the midterms.
On immigration, Cruz said Democrats and Republicans alike found troubling the images of children being separated from their parents on the southern border, which is why he proposed legislation to deal with the issue.
“My proposal is very narrow in scope in that it would address this matter only,” Cruz said. “I would double the number of immigration-related judges assigned to the border and speed up the process. Then, after a hearing, if it is determined there is no valid reason for someone to remain in this country, they are flown home. Families stay together throughout the process.”
As an aside, he questioned why there was no uproar over “border detention camps” being maintained during the Obama administration in 2013 and 2014.
He said the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, that President Obama enacted in 2012 has created a flood of children arriving at the border.
DACA provides certain protections for people who were brought to the U.S. as children and who have resided in the country since at least 2007.
“Trump is ending this catch-and-release approach, which does nothing but encourage illegal immigration, putting more kids in danger of being raped and abused in the process (of the crossing),” Cruz said during a meeting with local media after the rally.
Cruz said Mexico’s election of left-leaning Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underlines the need to secure the southern border with a wall, technology, “twice as many boots on the ground” and aerial surveillance. He said Obrador has even urged Mexicans so inclined to enter the United States illegally.
“Maybe this was just campaign rhetoric,” Cruz said. “But if we have another Fidel Castro on our southern border, that is going to be a problem.”
He said it is absurd to consider abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, as some Democrats have suggested.