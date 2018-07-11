McLennan County is looking to move a vote center in Precinct 2 before the November elections after reviewing security concerns, cost and accessibility issues.
Commissioners on Wednesday approved a step toward relocating a voting location from G.W. Carver Middle School to Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Avenue. The church is about a half mile away from the school.
County leaders will work up an agreement with the church similar to one given to Lake Shore United Methodist Church in October. Carver Park Baptist Church will require up to $5,000 in work to come into compliance with federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards so it can be used as a vote center, County Judge Scott Felton said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell and Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones voted against the decision.
The duo said they would rather not move a vote center this close to the November elections.
Felton said he received a letter from the McLennan County Republican Party supporting the relocation as long as it happens after the elections.
Precinct 2 administrative assistant Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller said the McLennan County Democratic Party verbally agreed to the move.
Chisolm-Miller said the request to move the vote center came from Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson, the only Democrat on the court. Gibson is not seeking re-election, and Chisolm-Miller is running for the seat as a Democrat against Republican Donis “D.L.” Wilson.
Bringing the school up to ADA standards for use as a vote center would have cost about $100,000, so moving the vote center will save significant money, Chisolm-Miller said. ADA violations at the school were among hundreds the U.S. Department of Justice identified when it reviewed county facilities in 2011, and deadlines to address the violations are approaching.
County documents indicate the $5,000 needed to move the vote center to Carver Park Baptist will go to address ADA issues with half of the church’s 12 accessible parking spaces, plus signage and accessible routes at the church.
Waco Independent School District also wanted the polling place moved because of security concerns created by a large number of people entering school property throughout Election Day, Chisolm-Miller said.
Felton said Waco ISD needed to the county to relocate quickly, which is the reason for moving before the November elections.
Gibson said that voting location has historically seen one of the highest voter turnouts in Precinct 2. Gibson, countering Chisolm-Miller, said the request did not come from him and told Jones and Snell after they voted against the move that he knows his precinct best.
County documents show a request from Gibson to include a vote on the move on commissioners’ agenda.