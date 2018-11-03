While the makers of McLennan County’s 13-year-old electronic voting machines have assured voters that reported issues with the equipment are not the result of malfunctions, county officials are looking for replacements in the coming years.
The eSlate machines have been produced by Hart Intercivic since 2002 and in use locally since 2005. The Texas Secretary of State issued an advisory last month in response to reports the machines had changed selections by people attempting to cast a straight-party ballot. However, the agency found the issues were the result of voters making multiple inputs simultaneously or before a screen image had loaded, not the result of a pure malfunction.
The advisory urges voters to be patient when making inputs on the machines and to review the ballot summary page the machines provide and correct any inadvertent selections before pressing the final “cast ballot” button. The company also issued a statement reiterating the need for patience and review on the system, whose “functionality has not changed from prior elections.”
“We’ve had this equipment since 2005 and we will certainly be looking at replacing it, but it is just three companies certified in Texas to provide these machines,” McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said. “We’ve had each of the three companies come down and give us presentations of their machines so we can start this process, but it will be quite a process.”
The county got federal money through the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to help pay for the eSlate system, but it appears the county will have to rely on local money for a replacement this time around, Van Wolfe said.
“In the near future we are (looking at upgrading) the voting machines and we’ve certainly discussed it with the commissioners that we are going to have to be looking at that,” Van Wolfe said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think we are going to be getting that funding that we got with the Help America Vote Act, so we may have to be looking at taxpayer dollars locally.”
Van Wolfe said local voting machines are tested regularly to ensure no errors happen.
Despite assurance from the secretary of state and Hart Intercivic, many observers have said it is unfair to blame issues on voter error. Two computer science professors recently told the Texas Tribune the issues that have arisen do not appear to be simple user error.
“What the secretary of state characterizes as user error, I characterize as a software bug,” Dan Wallach, a computer science professor at Rice University who studies electronic voting systems, told the Texas Tribune.
“While he said he cannot know for sure why some votes were changed, he suspects that a bug known as a ‘race condition’ could be to blame,” according to the nonprofit news site. “A race condition is a common problem in computer science in which the machine must process two requests at the same time, and the dueling requests compete for the machine’s resources, Wallach said.”
“I think it’s important that you don’t get to blame a user for misbehavior of a machine,” University of Texas at Austin computer science professor Hovav Shacham told the Texas Tribune. “If users are surprised at the end of their voter machine, that’s the machine.”
Still, the machines are not changing votes, their operation has not changed in 16 years, and they are fully compliant with state law, according to Hart Intercivic’s statement.
“eSlate has been used reliably across Texas since 2002,” according to the statement. “The straight party functionality of the eSlate has been in use for every even-year election beginning in 2002, and that functionality has not changed in all those nine elections. … The eSlate simply records the voter’s inputs; it does not, and cannot, ‘flip’ or ‘switch’ votes.”
Van Wolfe said the machines are “rigorously tested” to ensure voting security as the county makes strides to replace the voting machines in the future.
“We also have a demo unit in our office and on our website if people want to look at the equipment before they go vote,” Van Wolfe said. “… We also have election workers out at voting sites in case someone has never used the machines before.”
For more information about the eSlate system, go to www.co.mclennan.tx.us/350/eSlate-Electronic-Voting-Equipment.