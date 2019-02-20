With candidate filing now closed, seven cities and four school districts in McLennan County are planning contested races for public office May 4.
McLennan County will host each entity’s election. Early voting will run April 22-30. The county will keep more information on the elections up to date at co.mclennan.tx.us./337/Elections.
The last day to register to vote is April 4.
Candidates in contested races include:
Cities
- Bellmead — Precinct 2: Travis Gibson and Ioan Faur.
- Crawford — Mayor: Marilyn Judy and Franklin Abel.
- Hewitt —
Ward 1: Charles D. “Charlie” Turner and Travis Bailey
Ward 3: Erica Bruce and A.C. “Tony” Martinez.
At-large: Mike Field, Kurt Krakowian, Adam Miles, Michael S. Bancale and Betty Orton.
- Lacy Lakeview — Three at-large seats: Barbara Seitz, Robert Plsek, Bruce Bundant and Charles Wilson.
- Mart —
Two at-large seats: John Garrett, Tommy Roberson, Odell Nevills and Kollin Behrghundi.
Two one-year expired terms: Haley Pankonien, Rhonda Honeycutt and Trevor Baize.
- McGregor —
At-large: Tony Ocampo and Alfredo M. Macedo.
Local option election to legalize the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only.
- Woodway — Ward 1, Place 2: Amine Qourzal and Shawn Griesemer.
School boards
- Connally ISD — Place 2: Don Hancock and Danny Raines.
- Crawford ISD — Three at-large seats: Casey Abel, Michael Wiethorn, Ricky Steinkamp, Amy Maddox, Darren Hayes and Chad Lewis.
- Lorena ISD — Two at-large seats: Bruce Cresson, Russ Johnson and Denny Kramer.
- Midway ISD — Place 6: Ivan Green and Andrew Popejoy.