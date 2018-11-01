Two election judges at the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, one a Democrat and one a Republican, have each had a complaint lodged against them, though officials from both parties said no fault was found in either case.
The East Waco polling location at 1020 Elm Ave. is the only one of the five open for early voting that has had complaints against election judges, McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said.
Local party leaders said emotions have run high at the vote center, which has drawn fewer voters than most of the other centers. Though all vote centers are open to all voters in the county, the Multi-Purpose Community Center is likely the main polling place for the Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioners Court race, county Republican Party Chairman Jon Ker said.
The Texas Election Code leaves it up to leaders of each local party to decide whether to remove election workers, Van Wolfe said. The Republican Party decides whether to remove Republican judges, and the Democratic Party decides whether to remove Democratic judges.
The complaint to county elections officials against the Democratic judge came in by phone last week, and the complaint against the Republican judge came in through a letter Wednesday from the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
On Thursday, both party chairs and Van Wolfe met to discuss the complaints and how to proceed. Those involved with the situation provided written statements for documentation.
Complaints themselves are not new during elections, Van Wolfe said.
“There’s never an election I don’t get complaints,” she said.
Ker said Thursday that, after reviewing the nonprofit’s complaint, he spoke with Bonnie Belanger, the target of the complaint. Ker said he is confident Belanger did not violate the state election code and therefore he would not be removing her.
Ker said he has fielded several complaints against the Democratic election judge, Anita Phillips, who is also working at the community center. He said he would have supported replacing every person working at the community center polling place, but not replacing Belanger alone.
“My suggestion was, let’s get everyone calmed down and do the right thing for the voters,” he said.
Complaints happen every election, and emotions have run high in the Precinct 2 race, he said.
Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, D-Waco, and Donis “D.L.” Wilson, R-Mart, are each running in hopes of serving as the first new commissioner to represent Precinct 2 on the commissioners court in almost three decades. Commissioner Lester Gibson is retiring at the end of his term.
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund letter calls for Belanger to be removed from her role at the community center for failing to impartially assist voters.
“According to first-hand accounts from the presiding election judge and a concerned observer at the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, Bonnie Belanger reportedly stated (Tuesday) that she was tempted to refuse to assist voters seeking to cast straight-ticket ballots for Democratic candidates, because it bothered her when individuals supported U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke over U.S. Senator Ted Cruz,” the letter states.
Election workers have a sacred trust to care for the impartiality of their work at a vote center and have to rise to a higher standard, said Steven Lance, an NAACP Legal Defense Fund fellow.
The letter notes the community center stands on the former campus of Paul Quinn College, the oldest historically black institution of higher learning in Texas.
“Not surprisingly in light of this history, many voters who reside in the neighboring community and vote at this early voting location are Black,” the letter states. “To the extent that Ms. Belanger’s actions have resulted in the disproportionate denial or abridgment of the rights of Black voters, or intimidated or burdened them in the exercise of their fundamental right to vote, such actions violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and U.S. Constitution.”
Each vote center has two election judges, county Democratic Party Secretary Mary Mann said. The presiding judge represents the political party that holds the majority in the previous governor’s election, while the alternate judge represents the other party, she said. In her role, Van Wolfe determines the number of clerks at each location.
“Then in a perfect world, presiding judge works with the alternate judge to pick an equal number of clerks,” Mann said. “What McLennan County Democratic Party wants is a fair equitable election with all voters of whatever party able to vote and have their vote counted correctly.”
Mann said she believes witness statements should have resulted in the immediate removal of Belanger from her position as presiding judge. The clerk who reported Belanger’s actions is a Democrat and is “honest. She’s hardworking and she’s done election work for years,” Mann said.
The complaint lodged last week against the Democratic judge was unfounded, Mann said. Wilson’s wife alleged Phillips was swaying voters to vote Democratic. Mann said the party received five sworn written statements from witnesses saying otherwise.
Voters should not be discouraged by news of complaints, Lance said.
“Even if there are some difficulties, it’s so important for everyone to exercise the fundamental and sacred right to vote,” he said. “Voters should take every opportunity to participate and should not be discouraged by reports of complications or long lines. It’s important. It’s worth it. It’s your civic duty.”