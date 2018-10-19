Hewitt’s first city council election in more than three years has attracted a crowded field of eight candidates hoping to bring a sense of order back to city business.
If none of the eight gets at least 50.1 percent of the vote in the Nov. 6 special election, the two with the most votes will face each other in a runoff. Early voting starts Monday. A tentative runoff date has been set for Dec. 15 if it is needed, City Secretary Lydia Lopez said.
Residents’ interest in city business has spiked in recent months since city employees filed complaints starting in mid-May against Mayor Ed Passalugo, council member James Vidrine and former council member Kurt Krakowian. Several more complaints have followed with allegations including gender discrimination, workplace bullying, open meetings violations and retaliation. The Texas Rangers and Texas Workforce Commission are investigating.
Kurt Krakowian resigned from his council seat in July, five months after the council appointed him to the at-large position left vacant when Alex Snider moved out of the city for work. The winner of the upcoming election will fill the unexpired term for that seat, which ends in May.
The candidates include Royal Bradley; Erica Bruce; Lloyd Coffman; Betty Orton; Paula Smith; Kathy Krakowian, wife of former council member Kurt Krakowian; Lisa Hepple-Martinez; and A.C. “Tony” Martinez, husband of Lisa Hepple-Martinez.
Krakowian
Kathy Krakowian, 55, a veteran and VA Regional Office senior veteran service representative, said she decided to run because of “shenanigans” happening in the city.
“I feel guilty as a Hewitt resident living there since 2005 in not getting involved sooner,” she said.
The biggest challenge the city faces is regaining the public’s respect. After that, she will focus on preventing the city’s debt from growing any further and on building back up its reserves, Kathy Krakowian said.
She said her background in finance sets her apart from the rest of the candidates. It is also time for a woman to be on the council to provide a new perspective, she said.
Anyone that gets to know her will understand she has different views than her husband, Kathy Krakowian said. She said she has the cooler head of the two.
Her recent decision to quit the city parks and recreation board is not an indicator of how she would serve on the council, she said. The decision was a result of difficulties in working with city staff and from being listed in one of the complaints filed against her husband, she said.
Bruce
For the past 18 months, Bruce, 43, a toxicologist and medical researcher at Baylor University, has been attending city council meetings. She started because of concerns with the city’s water report, Bruce said.
In the past few months, she has also publicly called for Passalugo and Vidrine to resign in response to the multiple complaints city employees have filed against them. She said she has witnessed several council members demonstrate clear disrespect for women at public meetings and reported her concerns to City Manager Adam Miles long before the first city employee complaint was filed.
Bruce said the city council cannot continue to balance its budget on the backs of its employees or continue to incur debt at the rate it is going. The city’s parks and library budgets have continued to be slashed as officials work to balance the budget without addressing the need to increase revenues, she said.
“My engineering training basically makes me a problem solver. That’s what we do,” Bruce said. “I think that it’s really important that we get someone in that seat that is reasonable and can think critically and can problem solve. The things that are important to me as a citizen in Hewitt are not going to be the same things that are important to everyone else and if I were to take that seat I need to be aware of those things … It’s my job to serve those people.”
Bruce is the only candidate of the eight who filed a campaign finance report with the city, which shows contributions from Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry. Bruce said she will bring transparency and honesty to the city council, which has demonstrated no accountability in recent months.
Bruce said if she is not elected to the at-large seat, she plans to run in May for the Ward 3 seat, which is currently held by Passalugo.
Orton
Orton, 81, said she would bring almost two decades worth of city knowledge as a council member. Orton, who has lived in Hewitt since 1974, retired in 1998 after working as Hewitt city secretary for 19 years. She also served six months as interim city manager in 1983.
“This is not normal,” she said of the city’s turmoil. “I have never seen anything like this in 19 years that I served the city. It’s sad. It really is sad.”
Orton said residents asked her to run for the vacant seat and she hopes to bring healing back to the council. Having worked with multiple city councils and three city managers, she understands the roles of a good council member, Orton said.
“With my knowledge of the procedures, how we approve the budget, how we approve ordinances, what is necessary for public hearings, I have sat in on several executive sessions, so I’m quite familiar with what goes on in the background,” she said.
Bradley
Touting leadership and public service experience, Bradley, 41, served 10 years in the U.S. Army.
The Baylor University student studying mathematics said he has lived in Hewitt about two years and is running to help make a positive difference.
Bradley said there are obviously several problems at the city and he wants to see Hewitt back in the news for positive reasons. He said he is an advocate for the people and believes the city needs to be more transparent about its operations. Bradley said he also believes the right leadership team would help bring more businesses to the city.
“I think with the right leadership team it could grow and I think it should,” he said. “There’s plenty of opportunity to bring entertainment or cuisine value to that side of town. Right now we have a lot of fast food value on that side of town.”
Better restaurants would be a direct benefit to residents and would add to the tax base, Bradley said.
Coffman
Coffman, 60, is a 24-year Air Force veteran and said his work ethic, ability to keep things in perspective, and experience on city boards will make him a good asset to the council.
“There’s got to be some sort of change,” Coffman said. “Change for change isn’t always positive, but there needs to be some kind of change somewhere. I would like to try to affect that change if I could. But again I’m so in the dark like a lot of people on what the hell’s going on.”
Coffman worked at the VA Regional Office for 12 years before taking a job in the same building with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a national service organization. He ran once unsuccessfully for city council and has served on the city parks and beautification committee.
The city needs to get a better handle on its debt and pay down some of its obligations, Coffman said.
Coffman said it has been frustrating to have so little information coming out of the city over the past few months, leaving residents in the dark.
Smith, a supervisor at the VA Regional Office; A.C. “Tony” Martinez, who owns Alameda Holsters; and his wife Lisa Hepple-Martinez, who works for Bolton and Associates, did not return calls for comment. A recent letter to the city outlines derogatory comments A.C. Martinez has made about a city employee and a former city employee who have filed complaints against council members. He also publicly alleged Hewitt city staff members are racist after they told him he would need an appointment to take a tour of a city building.
There has not been a Hewitt council election since 2015 because candidates ran unopposed. Just 165 people voted in May 2015, 1.97 percent of registered voters in the city.