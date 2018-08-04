Nine McLennan County cities and eight school districts could see contested races for local elected offices Nov. 6, but candidate filing has been slow so far.
State rules allow filing for the local races to run July 21 through Aug. 20.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9, and early voting will start Oct. 22.
Local entities that could hold November elections include:
Axtell ISD
In Axtell ISD, four at-large school board seats are up for grabs.
Board President Steve Denton will not seek re-election. Five candidates have filed for the four positions.
Newcomers Scott Denton, brother of Steve Denton, and attorney J.R. Vicha have filed, along with incumbents Darren Porter, Brian Hand and board Secretary Joey Reinke.
Bruceville-Eddy
Terms for three at-large Bruceville-Eddy City Council seats with two-year terms end in November.
The seats are currently held by Hal Wilcox, Frank Holt, and Allen Trigg Sr.
Trigg, who is retired, and mortician Linda Owens each have filed to run for one of the council seats.
Bruceville-Eddy ISD
Four school board seats in Bruceville-Eddy ISD are up for election.
The seats include Place 1, held by Richard Allen; Place 2, held by John Tindell; Place 6, held by David Duty; and Place 7, held by Boyd Williams.
No one has filed.
Hallsburg
Three seats with two-year terms are up on the Hallsburg City Council.
The seats are held by Rick Wegwerth, Mike Fitch and Mayor Mike Glockzin.
Hallsburg ISD
Two seats with three-year terms and one vacant seat with an unexpired one-year term are up for election. The two full-term seats are held by Robyn Akins and Bobby Alexander.
No one has filed.
Hewitt
The city of Hewitt will hold a special city council election for a seat with an unexpired term left vacant by the resignation of Kurt Krakowian. The term ends in May.
Filing is open through Aug. 23, and no one had filed.
Leroy
Three seats with two-year terms are up on the Leroy City Council.
Residents can file to run for mayor or two council seats, one of which is vacant. The positions are held by Mayor Ernest Moravec and council member Charles ‘Bud’ Garretson. The open seat was previously held by Gail Ondrej.
No one had filed.
Moody
Two Moody City Council seats and the position for mayor are on the ballot come November.
Kenneth Brown has filed for mayor, and Daniel Welch has filed for a council seat.
Moody ISD
Moody ISD has three school board seats up this fall. Candidates can apply for two seats with three-year terms, held by Staci Britton Stone and Eddie Newman, and one seat with an unexpired one-year term, held by Misty Cummings Smith.
All three incumbents have filed for re-election.
Oglesby ISD
Four Oglesby ISD at-large school board seats are up for election. The seats are held by David Walker, Anthony Ross, Mark Luckie and Mike Walter.
Riesel
Four spots are up for grabs on the Riesel City Council: mayor, two full two-year terms on the council and an unexpired one-year term.
Mayor Kevin Hogg was appointed by the council in January to fill the remainder of Brandon Blasingame’s term when Blasingame resigned to move to Decatur.
Jeff Tanner and council Treasurer Phyllis Koester hold the two full-term seats, and the seat with an unexpired term is vacant.
No one had filed.
Riesel ISD
Three at-large Riesel ISD board seats are up. They are held by Deanna Davis, Ray Stripling and Roger Fitzpatrick.
No one has filed.
Robinson
Four Robinson City Council seats are up for election.
The positions are held by Mayor Bert Echterling, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Mastergeorge, Jeremy Stivener and Steven Tindell.
No one had filed.
Robinson ISD
Two Robinson ISD school board seats are up. The seats include Place 1, held by Kevin Kenny, and Place 2, held by Justin Wiese.
Only Wiese has filed.
Ross
Three seats are open on the Ross City Council.
Residents can file to run for mayor and two council seats.
No one had filed.
West
Three seats on the West City Council are up for election.
The seats are held by Brian Muska, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Vanek and Cheryl Marak.
No one had filed.
West ISD
Three West ISD board seats with three-year terms are up. The seats include Place 3, held by John Crowder; Place 4, held by Larry Hykel; and Place 5, held by Mike Gerik.
Only Holly Klaus Willis, a training and development specialist, has filed. She is seeking the Place 4 seat.