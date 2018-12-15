Blue wave, red wall: Democrats made gains in McLennan County despite clear Cruz victory
McLennan County Democrats headed into the November midterms with a best-case scenario: a charismatic Senate candidate with a national profile and a base riled by a controversial Republican president.
The result: Beto O’Rourke took home more McLennan County votes than any Democratic candidate in a decade, but the county remained firmly in Republican hands. O’Rourke still lost to Republican Senate incumbent Ted Cruz by almost 24 percentage points, compared to a margin of 2.6 percentage points statewide.
Other Republican incumbents also picked up similarly comfortable margins in McLennan County. If there was a blue wave locally, it was not big enough to overtop a red wall of Republican voters.
But a closer look at voting precinct-level data shows Democrats made serious inroads even though they were outvoted in every countywide, state and national race here.
A Tribune-Herald review of turnout and voting results in the 91 voting precincts shows that most of the county’s urban area, lying within Loop 340, is a Democratic stronghold. The county’s rural precincts, especially the unincorporated areas, were overwhelmingly Republican, mirroring the rural-urban dynamic that has been observed across the state and country.
The suburbs in between remained red but picked up Democratic voters since the 2016 presidential election. In voter precincts in places such as Hewitt, China Spring, Woodway and Waco’s West Highway 84 corridor, O’Rourke picked up between 4 and 6 percentage points more than Hillary Clinton received in 2016.
McLennan County’s Republican suburbs, home to more voters than the Democratic city, gave O’Rourke more total votes.
In the 63rd precinct, the U.S. Highway 84 corridor west of the central city, 23 percent of voters supported Clinton and 26 percent supported O’Rourke. O’Rourke picked up 691 votes there, almost as many as from Precinct 10 in North Waco, one of the bluest precincts around, though with lower overall turnout.
“This map looks phenomenal to me for Democrats, and I’m frankly surprised looking at it,” said Ashley Cruseturner, a McLennan Community College history professor and political observer. “I don’t know how you would put a ceiling on it. Is this the best (Democrats) could do? It’s the best you could’ve expected for this election, but I think everybody is completely reorienting what they think is possible at this point.”
The midterm election last month brought out 75,787 people in McLennan County, 54.2 percent of registered voters, and within 5,000 voters of the 2016 presidential election.
The turnout was stunning for a midterm year. A high-profile U.S. Senate race set against the backdrop of a divided nation under the guard of a polarizing president is seen to have ignited voters of both major parties.
Voters near Lake Waco, where more affluent neighborhoods tend to support Republicans, brought on the highest turnout in the county. Most of the urban precincts saw turnout hovering in the range of 35 percent to 40 percent. The suburbs saw turnout numbers more than 30 points higher in some cases.
“Those differences in voter turnout have important implications for who gets elected and who elected officials listen to while in office,” said Patrick Flavin, an associate professor of political science at Baylor University. “I think that’s important to call attention to.”
Cruseturner said college-educated voters with undergraduate degrees have traditionally supported Republicans, and voters with graduate degrees have supported Democrats. Now, a new division based on education has emerged with all college-educated voters leaning blue.
“Even as you’re working through almost every residential neighborhood in the heart of this city, you’re still seeing O’Rourke votes, and that may track with this new dynamic of college-educated voters pulling away from the Republican Party, the party of Trump,” he said.
Results in the Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner race, the only race in the county that brought a Democratic victory, mirrored the countywide rural-urban divide. Support for Commissioner-elect Pat Chisolm-Miller in the Democratic stronghold of East Waco gave her a comfortable 16.6-percentage-point margin of victory over Republican D.L. Wilson, whose support was concentrated in the rural voting precincts within the commissioners court’s Precinct 2.
A few countywide factoids illustrate the rural-urban divide:
- Cruz received 40,321 votes in Cruz-leaning precincts, 88 percent of his total. But O’Rourke received 12,063 votes in O’Rourke-leaning precincts, only 42 percent of his total.
- There are 96,172 registered voters in Cruz-leaning precincts and 43,665 registered voters in O’Rourke-leaning precincts. That’s about a 38-point difference, 69 percent to 31 percent.
- Even if every registered voter in O’Rourke-leaning precincts had voted, it wouldn’t have been enough to topple Cruz in the county.
Cal Jillson, an author and professor of political science at Southern Methodist University, said the race proved a popular, well-funded Democrat loses narrowly to a less well-funded Republican in Texas. Though an increasingly diverse Texas is expected to help Democrats, it will take “decades, not years” before Texas becomes a purple state, Jillson said.
“That’s not to say no Democrat can ever win over the next couple of decades statewide in Texas, but it does mean that the increasing diversity of Texas is leading slowly in the direction of competitive, two-party politics and the reassertion of the Democratic Party in Texas,” he said.
The suburbs near Waco, where O’Rourke won more votes than Clinton, could prove to be battlegrounds.
“Where you watch are those inner-ring suburbs that become increasingly competitive and Democratic, and then a decade down the road outer-ring suburbs with the rural areas remaining conservative and likely Republican,” he said.