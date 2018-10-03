The Bellmead City Council will decide Tuesday how to fill a vacancy left by Councilman Mark W. Pace, who resigned last week.
Bellmead Mayor William B. Ridings said the Precinct 3 councilman decided to step down after taking a job with hours that conflict with council meetings. The term for the unexpired seat ends in May 2020.
Tuesday’s meeting will be the first opportunity since the resignation for the five remaining council members to discuss the vacancy. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. at Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive.
Pace was first elected in May 2016 with 67.5 percent of the vote after beating incumbent Matthew Jordon. Forty residents voted in that race in a city with more than 10,000 residents. Pace then ran unopposed this May.