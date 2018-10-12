Early voting runs Oct. 22 through Nov. 2 for the Nov. 6 midterms.

The McLennan County elections office has included sample ballots on the county website — co.mclennan.tx.us/992/November-6-2018-Joint-General-Election — allowing residents to see who is on their ballot before arriving at a vote center.

Here's a look at the local races:

U.S. Representative, District 17

Bill Flores, R (I)

Rick Kennedy, D

Peter Churchman, L

U.S. Senator

Ted Cruz, R (I)

Beto O’Rourke, D

Neal M. Dikeman, L

Texas House District 56

Charles “Doc” Anderson, R (I)

Katherine Turner-Pearson, D

County Judge

Scott Felton, R (I)

Rick Allen, D

McLennan County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Donis “D.L.” Wilson, R

Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, D

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1

Dianne Hensley, R (I)

David Reichert, L

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 2

W.H. “Pete” Peterson, R (I)

Lauren Daugherty, L

Constable, Precinct 1

Walt Strickland, R (I)

Anwar Elboustani, L

Texas House District 12

Kyle Kacal, R (I)

Marianne Arnold, D

Nonpartisan city and school district races

West ISD, Place 4

Jeni Janek

Holly Klaus Willis

West City Council

Vote for up to three candidates

Steve Vanek (I)

Joe Pustejovsky

Cheryl Marak (I)

Brian X. Muska (I)

City of Leroy

Proposition: Shall the corporate existence of the city of Leroy, Texas be abolished?

Axtell ISD

Vote for up to four candidates

Terry Rouse

Brian Hand (I)

Joey Reinke (I)

Darren Porter (I)

Scott Denton

J.R. Vicha

City of Bruceville-Eddy

Vote for up to three candidates, includes two spaces for write-ins on the ballot.

Linda Owens

Halbert Wilcox (I)

Allen Trigg Sr. (I)

Write-in

Write-in

City of Hewitt

Vote for one candidate

A.C. “Tony” Martinez

Betty Orton

Lisa Hepple-Martinez

Erica Bruce

Paula R. Smith

Royal Bradley

Kathy Krakowian

Lloyd L. Coffman

City of Moody Mayor

Tina Herod Eaton

Jesse D. Fugitt

Moody City Council

Vote for up to two candidates

Jared Alton

Richard Moore

Daniel Welch

Josh Richter

Oglesby ISD

Vote for up to four candidates

Emily Newman

Dan Markum

Anthony Ross (I)

Ronnie Warren

James Seymour

Dustin LeBlanc

Mike Walter (I)

City of Valley Mills

Proposition: For or against the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Valley Mills at the rate of 1.5 percent, which is an increase of .5 percent.

Tags

Cassie L. Smith has covered county government for the Tribune-Herald since June 2014. She previously worked as a reporter for the Beaumont Enterprise and The Eagle in Bryan-College Station. Smith graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Recommended for you