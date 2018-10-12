Early voting runs Oct. 22 through Nov. 2 for the Nov. 6 midterms.
The McLennan County elections office has included sample ballots on the county website — co.mclennan.tx.us/992/November-6-2018-Joint-General-Election — allowing residents to see who is on their ballot before arriving at a vote center.
Here's a look at the local races:
U.S. Representative, District 17
Bill Flores, R (I)
Rick Kennedy, D
Peter Churchman, L
U.S. Senator
Ted Cruz, R (I)
Beto O’Rourke, D
Neal M. Dikeman, L
Texas House District 56
Charles “Doc” Anderson, R (I)
Katherine Turner-Pearson, D
County Judge
Scott Felton, R (I)
Rick Allen, D
McLennan County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Donis “D.L.” Wilson, R
Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, D
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1
Dianne Hensley, R (I)
David Reichert, L
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 2
W.H. “Pete” Peterson, R (I)
Lauren Daugherty, L
Constable, Precinct 1
Walt Strickland, R (I)
Anwar Elboustani, L
Texas House District 12
Kyle Kacal, R (I)
Marianne Arnold, D
Nonpartisan city and school district races
West ISD, Place 4
Jeni Janek
Holly Klaus Willis
West City Council
Vote for up to three candidates
Steve Vanek (I)
Joe Pustejovsky
Cheryl Marak (I)
Brian X. Muska (I)
City of Leroy
Proposition: Shall the corporate existence of the city of Leroy, Texas be abolished?
Axtell ISD
Vote for up to four candidates
Terry Rouse
Brian Hand (I)
Joey Reinke (I)
Darren Porter (I)
Scott Denton
J.R. Vicha
City of Bruceville-Eddy
Vote for up to three candidates, includes two spaces for write-ins on the ballot.
Linda Owens
Halbert Wilcox (I)
Allen Trigg Sr. (I)
Write-in
Write-in
City of Hewitt
Vote for one candidate
A.C. “Tony” Martinez
Betty Orton
Lisa Hepple-Martinez
Erica Bruce
Paula R. Smith
Royal Bradley
Kathy Krakowian
Lloyd L. Coffman
City of Moody Mayor
Tina Herod Eaton
Jesse D. Fugitt
Moody City Council
Vote for up to two candidates
Jared Alton
Richard Moore
Daniel Welch
Josh Richter
Oglesby ISD
Vote for up to four candidates
Emily Newman
Dan Markum
Anthony Ross (I)
Ronnie Warren
James Seymour
Dustin LeBlanc
Mike Walter (I)
City of Valley Mills
Proposition: For or against the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Valley Mills at the rate of 1.5 percent, which is an increase of .5 percent.