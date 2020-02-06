Wortham High School junior Ben Havens placed third in Class 2A at the UIL State Congressional Debate contest held in Austin Jan. 13-15.
Havens and Samantha Lee qualified for the competition in November during the UIL regional contest. Both Havens and Lee competed in the preliminary round at the University of Texas on Jan. 14, and then advanced to the finals, which were held at the State Capitol.
This is the first year that Havens and Lee competed in this event. They are the first Wortham High students to advance to the state competition.
UIL Congress is an individual contest in a large group setting. It models the legislative process of democracy, specifically, the U.S. Congress. Within this mock legislative assembly competition, contestants draft legislation (proposed laws and position statements) submitted to the tournament, and they research the docket of bills and resolutions dealing with real-world social and political policies prior to the contest to prepare their speeches.
At the tournament, students caucus in committees, deliver formal discourse on the merits and disadvantages of each piece of legislation, and vote to pass or defeat the measures they have examined.
Parliamentary procedure forms the structure for the discourse, and students extemporaneously respond to others’ arguments over the course of the session.
After two days of debating, Havens was awarded the third-place bronze medal for Class 2A.
The competition consisted of 45 students from across the state in the preliminary rounds and then was narrowed down to 18 students for the final rounds. The debaters were judged by three judges during their time at the Capitol.
