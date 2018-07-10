Camellia Shamburger, of Belton, drove through a downpour to attend the Waco Independent School District job fair Tuesday afternoon.
Her effort paid off. The teacher of 15 years left the fair with a new job as a first-grade teacher at South Waco Elementary School.
Shamburger was one of 170 people who attended the job fair Tuesday for teachers and paraprofessionals, and at least three applicants were offered a job on the spot.
Formerly a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher in Belton Independent School District, Shamburger said she looks forward to working with a younger age group.
“I’m really excited because this is the area I really want to work in — the first-, second-, third-grade area,” she said. “They’re learning to read, learning to really grasp concepts, becoming more independent. I’m excited about that.”
Fifteen school-themed tables were set up in the Indian Spring Middle School cafeteria, some equipped with candy, pencils, keychains and customized plastic cups to draw applicants to a particular school. Throughout the afternoon, principals received resumes and held informal interviews as candidates passed through. Dozens of potential hires received a second interview scheduled in the coming days.
The allure of the Waco community was what led Shamburger to seek the new opportunity in Waco ISD, she said.
“I know that the area is growing, Waco is developing, and I just wanted to broaden my horizon,” Shamburger said. “I know there are other districts and other successes out there for me. That’s why I came. And I like that they offered this job fair in the middle of the summer just for certified teachers.”
In an interview with the Tribune-Herald last week, Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said Waco ISD offers a variety of perks to lure new talent to the district. Training is one of them.
“Our teachers are able to get access to some of the country’s best training,” Nelson said. “We train our teachers better than some of the area districts. I think that teachers who are interested in honing their craft find it attractive to be in Waco because they can get access to some of the best and brightest presenters in the country.”
Nelson said the district offers competitive pay, teacher training, generous health insurance contributions, and a culture that encourages and cultivates employees’ chosen career path.
“We really want to create an opportunity for every educator, we have to look at ways to improve their performance,” Nelson said. “We want every teacher to either say I want to be a principal, I want to be an instructional coach or I want to lead the way in technology.”
Above all, the district aims to create a supportive atmosphere, Nelson said.
“A lot of people go through their whole time and they never meet the superintendent,” he said. “I meet every new teacher. I shake their hands. I go to their class and watch them teach. We’re just small enough and we take pride in what we do in terms of human resources to where we make people feel like they’re joining a team and a family. We all work hard together.”
Last week, Waco ISD Staffing Director Sue Pfleging said teaching at Waco ISD comes with its share of challenges, but the pros far outweigh the cons.
“It’s not for everybody,” Pfleging said. “I’m the first one when we go out recruiting to say so. But if you are willing to work hard and you want to make a difference, this is where you will make the biggest impact, in this area and probably in a lot of places around the state.”
Last year, some 200 Waco ISD teachers left the district or moved into non-teaching positions, and dozens of teaching positions remain to be filled before school starts.
Before the event, Pfleging said she hoped to fill 60 teaching positions through the summer job fair.
The Texas Workforce Commission partnered with the district to advertise the job fair and sign in applicants.
The day of the event, Waco ISD had 209 job openings, according to the district’s online database. According to that data, the district is looking to fill 25 auxiliary, 70 paraprofessional, 50 professional or administration positions, and 62 teaching vacancies by summer’s end.