The West ISD board of trustees was chosen by a Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) committee as the 2018 Region 12 School Board of the Year.
As the Region 12 School Board of the Year, the West ISD board will be in the running to be named a 2018 Texas Honor Board, one of which is chosen as Texas’ Outstanding School Board.
“We commend the WISD school board for their outstanding leadership and dedication to providing a quality education for every student in their district,” said Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12. “We are proud to recognize them for their strong commitment to their students, staff and community.”
West ISD serves more than 1,300 students through an elementary school, a middle/high school and an alternative school campus that serves sixth- through 12th-grade boys. In April 2013, the community of West was devastated due to an explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. plant. For the past five years, WISD has been working to recover at the three schools and support facilities lost in the explosion.
During this past school year, the last of the temporary facilities were removed. The students and staff spent their second year in the schools, and the new or renovated facilities for athletics, administration, alternative education, transportation and maintenance were finally complete.
The seven-member board works with the superintendent as a “Team of Eight” to provide unified and progressive leadership, according to a news release from ESC Region 12. This term stems from the required training that brings seven board members and the superintendent together as one unit.
The Central Texas district carries high student attendance, graduation and dual-credit enrollment rates, as well as a 1.5 percent or less annual dropout rate. Most recently, WISD recognized the need to improve student performance in the areas of math and writing and increase college and career readiness opportunities across the district. The board worked with the superintendent to implement a number of new support and enrichment programs.
The first goal was to improve writing proficiency across grade levels. The second was to create a “team approach” to instruction in upper elementary math classes. The third goal centered on the district’s work on implementing the Texas Education Agency’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) blueprint across all grade levels. West Middle and West High School is now a TEA-designated STEM academy, and Project Lead the Way courses have been implemented at grades kindergarten through grade 12.
Feedback to the school board is obtained through campus lunch-and-learns and events where the board helps prepare meals for the staff. Input is also collected through community forums, civic group meetings and surveys. Information obtained through surveys, as well as updates from board meetings, are shared with all stakeholders.
Additionally, the district created a Teen School Board, composed of 14 female and male student representatives from grades six through 12. These students meet monthly with the superintendent to discuss news and upcoming policy that will impact students.
ESC Region 12 will hold a luncheon to honor the West ISD board of trustees along with the Region 12 Superintendent and Teachers of the Year.