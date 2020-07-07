McLennan County school teachers and students 10 years and older must wear masks when classes resume in-person this fall, under public health guidelines state education officials announced Tuesday.
School districts must offer daily on-campus instruction for all students who want it, under the guidelines issued by the Texas Education Agency. Parents may request online instruction from their school district, and if such instruction is not available may enroll their children as transfer students in online classes from other school districts.
The finalized guidelines have been modified from a draft document the TEA mistakenly posted on its website last month that included few safety mandates for school districts, consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott's hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.
Now two weeks later, as more Texans test positive for COVID-19, Abbott has shut down some businesses, such as bars, and issued an executive order requiring people living in counties with more than 20 active coronavirus cases to wear masks in public places where social distancing is not possible.
"Consistent with the executive order, masks are required in schools for the duration of the executive order," education Commissioner Mike Morath told superintendents on a phone call Tuesday. "It's likely the executive order will be modified over time. As it does our guidance will be modified."
Abbott's order does not apply to children younger than 10 years old. School districts in counties with fewer than 20 cases can mandate students and staff wear masks, but do not have to, Morath said.
The Waco Independent School District had already planned to require students and staff to wear masks when they return in the fall, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said.
"We feel like that's one of he best practices for preventing the spread of the coronavirus," she said.
Other McLennan County school districts, including Midway, La Vega, China Spring and West ISDs, did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Waco-area schools have been in the midst of developing plans for next school year to limit the spread of COVID-19 that will exceed the requirements released by the TEA on Tuesday, some local officials said.
Those plans have not been finalized, while Waco ISD awaits the results of family and staff surveys on COVID-19 concerns when returning to school. Other schools, such as Rapoport Academy Public School, already planned to implement many of the new recommendations by TEA, Superintendent Alexis Neumann said.
"We've been talking about this for months," she said. "We are ready to have our kids back, and we are ready to see our staff in-person again. A lot of the things TEA put in place, nothing was real eye-opening or significantly changed what we'd already planned on putting in place."
The guidelines include recommendations for school districts attempting to stop the spread of the virus. Schools "should attempt" to have hand sanitizer or hand washing stations at each entrance and are encouraged to supervise students in handwashing for at least 20 seconds twice a day. And "where feasible without disrupting the educational experience," schools should encourage students to practice social distancing and consider placing student desks 6 feet apart.
For the first three weeks of the school year, school districts can limit students' access to in-person instruction, as they adjust to the shift.
"We know that a lot of families are going to be nervous and if they're nervous, we're going to support them 100%," Morath said. "But if they want an on-campus instructional experience, we want to make sure that we're offering that throughout the school year."
The guidance for social distancing up to 6 feet is muddier than the face mask requirement, Kincannon said. How Waco schools social distance students depends on how many students plan to go the in-person instruction route because the district only has so much space.
"These are challenging times," she said. "We're typically organized and ready to go by this time, so this has been a true struggle for all school districts across the state as we try to figure this out."
The guidelines require school districts to post a summary of their COVID-19 safety plans for parents and the public a week before on-campus instruction begins. Districts must require teachers and staff to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, including taking their temperature, before coming onto campus each day.
Staff must tell the district if they have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and stay off campus for 14 days.
Neumann said the big question is going to be how schools meet the guidelines to the best of their abilities, keeping both staff and students safe.
"There's a lot of 'may's and 'should' and 'when possible's," she said. "We're going to look at our staff and our structure and our classrooms to make sure that we meet as many of those as possible."
Both Neumann and Kincannon said their staffs have been busy developing plans for reopening schools that include these health protocols. Kincannon plans to present a draft plan to the Waco ISD school board next week, and Rapoport will publish its plan once the charter school has reviewed every new TEA guideline.
Teacher groups voiced concern upon hearing last month that state leaders considered it "safe" to return to school. Earlier Tuesday, the Texas State Teachers Association put out a statement asking Abbott to "slow down and put safety first" before reopening campus this fall.
After the final guidelines were announced, the teachers association said they don't go far enough.
"Children younger than 10 will still be exempted from wearing masks in schools. Teachers of those children should be able to decide whether they want their students to wear masks," said Clay Robison, spokesperson for TSTA. "Teachers who fear they will compromise their health by returning to campus should have the choice of teaching remotely, and it doesn't look like TEA guidelines will require that."
The Association of Texas Professional Educators released a statement criticizing the TEA for not providing "more explicit guidance" or including educators and parents in the decision-making process.
The guidance released Tuesday requires school employees to "meet the work expectations set by their employers," but does not include many specifics for at-risk teachers who may not feel safe going into school.
Kincannon said Waco ISD would have to consider teachers who may want to work from home or only provide virtual instruction on "a case-by-case basis" because there are some classes that can only be taught in-person.
"We're going to need them in the classroom," she said. "But if we can accommodate them and there's the opportunity to provide a remote option for a teacher, we certainly want to do that."
Aliyya Swaby of the Texas Tribune contributed to this article.
