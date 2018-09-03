Children who miss more than 15 days of school are more likely to be illiterate, poor, or incarcerated later in life, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Education.
In an effort to keep one group of at-risk students in class, school and public housing officials will be working together to reach out to students living in Waco public housing before absences add up too much.
A student attendance clause is written into public housing leases. If a student misses too many days of school, the Waco Housing Authority could evict the family. But, generally, Waco Housing Authority officials have not learned of student absences until they reach truancy court, Executive Director Milet Hopping said.
“Truancy level is past the best time for intervention,” Hopping said. “In reality, if our partnership works the way we want it to, we would be able to assist them in the intervention, way ahead of time, before they’ve missed so much school that they’ll have to repeat a grade. That’s our goal.”
This year, the Waco Housing Authority will allow employees of Waco Independent School District and the in-district charter Transformation Waco to hold parent-teacher meetings on-site at public housing complexes to inform parents about their child’s school performance.
About 900 children under 18 live in Waco public housing.
During the 2017-18 school year, 3,274 Waco ISD students missed more than 15 days of school. About 360 of the absences were from students attending five schools now controlled by Transformation Waco.
“There is a direct correlation with attendance and student outcomes. … When we have a kid who missed three days or more, we want a whole host of people to start visiting at three absences and do it again at six absences. We’re trying to intervene so we don’t have any kids who have 10 absences or more,” Waco ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson told the Transformation Waco board last week.
Prosper Waco, a nonprofit that created Transformation Waco with the school district, will also analyze attendance data to pinpoint students in most need of intervention.
“Often school districts approach attendance as accountability and a disciplinary issue, but we’ve been encouraged because the conversation is, ‘How do we provide support on the front end that keeps them in school consistently,” Prosper Waco Executive Director Matthew Polk said.
Chronic absenteeism not only harms students, it costs the district money in terms of lost state funding, Hopping said.
“On sheer attendance alone the school district is leaving about a million dollars on the table due to a lack of attendance,” Hopping said. “So the Housing Authority obviously impacts one or two of those schools, at J.H. Hines (Elementary School) and (G.W.) Carver Middle School and we definitely want to be part of the solution.”
Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said she is excited for what comes next in the partnership.
“I have to say that watching Dr. Nelson start brainstorming about ways we can help our kids and the rest of the room saying, ‘Okay we can attend your meetings, we can host your classes and we can go knocking door to door with you.’ That’s the kind of meeting where you want to be a fly on the wall,” McDurham said. “That’s where inspiration meets action and it’s exciting to be a part of.”