Waco Independent School District laptops, iPads and tablets that normally stayed in the classroom started going home with students this week as the district shifts its at-home instruction from physical packets to online materials.

Waco ISD principals, teachers and counselors have scheduled pickup times at their campuses for students and families needing technology hardware to complete learning exercises and homework assignments on the internet.

This is the fifth week since Waco public school students last attended classes on campus, with the district's approximately 15,000 students kept home after spring break as part of state and local measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

School employees created and handed out packets of lessons and instructional material to students starting March 23.

The district's tech support staff spent the last two weeks preparing about 5,000 laptops and updating a similar number of iPads and tablets, loading them with district-approved operating systems and other software, Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said.

At the same time, principals and teachers reached out to their schools' students and families who lacked computer equipment at home to make arrangements for them to check out what they need.

DeBeer said the district earlier in the year had surveyed students about their internet access at home and found 86% had online access of some sort, though some of the access was likely through smartphones rather than home computers.

While the district's existing supply of in-class computers and devices would be repurposed to be checked out for students' home use, internet access proved a different matter.

The district has checked out Wi-Fi hotspots that provide a wireless internet connection for various devices and has ordered 500 more to meet students' needs, DeBeer said.

The district's website and material provided to families also list local options for free or discounted internet service.

Other Waco-area districts have made similar moves to facilitate their students' at-home education in the weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state schools to close until April 3, then then extended to measure to May 4. The closures are intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 154 in Texas in a little more than a month and 82,000 worldwide since the end of 2019.

Midway ISD started distributing student iPads on March 23. Lorena, China Spring, West and Robinson have moved their students online, employing educational programs and platforms including Schoology, Google Classroom and Seesaw. At La Vega, the district is lending Chromebooks for its secondary students who want them, pencil-and-paper packets for those who do not, and information on internet providers and other options. La Vega elementary students have blended options using both online and paper packets.

Education Service Center Region 12, which provides educational support services for 76 districts and 11 charter systems in 12 Central Texas counties, has fielded some tech requests from smaller districts, but many are handing out packets of materials or asking families to print out materials at home, spokesperson Jennifer Marshall-Higgins said.

Spotty Wi-Fi coverage in rural areas is a problem, and the demand for Wi-Fi hotspots is causing delays in orders, Marshall-Higgins said. The center's technical staff ordered additional hotspots in late March and was informed it would be June before the order could be filled, she said.

Local colleges, too, were experiencing equipment shortages as they moved students and teachers online with in-person classes now canceled for the spring and summer semesters.

Much of McLennan Community College's supply of laptops and hotspots went to faculty and staff rather than students, said Phil Rhodes, MCC vice president for research, effectiveness and information technology. Even then, the demand forced a resupply order of 50 laptops, 150 webcams and a dozen hotspots.

MCC extended Wi-Fi coverage for students parking in the Highlander Gym parking lot, and hotspots proved in short supply. Students' first week online, however, showed some 90% had logged into Brightspace, the college's learning management system that handles assignments, discussions and grading. At the same time, an inability to continue classes online or a loss of a job had caused about 25 students to withdraw for reasons related to the coronavirus, Rhodes said.

At Texas State Technical College, administrators and faculty members also worked to provide laptops and hotspots for students needing them, spokesperson Kristina Campos-Davis said.

As Waco ISD starts to provide equipment this week for students lacking it, teachers will continue to contact students by email and phone to make sure they arre connected online, or with their paper packets, and working, DeBeer said.

The district saw 92% of its students or their parents pick up at-home lesson packets on the first day they were offered, a level of response that encouraged administrators, he said.

This week's shift to online instruction sets the stage for a possible extension of the state order to close schools beyond May 4. Should that happen, educators would fine-tune assignments and lessons to catch students up to where they should be in specific courses, DeBeer said.

Photo gallery: The latest scenes from the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and around the world

Tags

In this Series

Coronavirus latest: What's happening around Waco

article

Waco City Council seeks more COVID-19 data, transparency

article

McLennan County reports 6 more test positive for COVID-19, including local doctor

article

Local groups helping businesses navigate options during COVID-19 downturn

146 updates

Recommended for you

Load comments