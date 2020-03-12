While they await guidance from the state about the new coronavirus, some McLennan County school districts are asking families to self-report any recent international travel as they prepare to resume class Monday after spring break.
Midway, La Vega and Lorena independent school districts all have posted forms on their websites, asking families and employees to report any recent international travel to help the districts "monitor the situation."
Meanwhile, Waco Independent School District, the county's largest school district with about 15,000 students, has not asked families or employees to self-report but plans to resume class Monday.
"We're not considering a spring break extension at this time and expect to resume classes as normal Monday morning," district spokesman Josh Wucher said Thursday. "However, this is a developing situation, and we are working closely with the health department. As new information emerges, we will continue to work with them to assess what it means and whether additional precautions are warranted to help maintain the health and safety of our students and staff."
La Vega ISD Superintendent Sharon Shields wrote in a letter posted on the district's website that the schools have not received directives from the Texas Education Agency or any other government entities that recommend or allow the closure of schools when no cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have been confirmed in McLennan County.
After Shields posted her letter, the University Interscholastic League that organizes Texas high school competitions announced it has postponed state basketball, debate and robotics competitions until further notice. Shields said the district would be reviewing its participation in any other voluntary events.
The latest guidance from the TEA to school districts came March 6, when the agency advised school districts and open-enrollment charter schools they may request students and staff members stay home if they are concerned about their health.
"Our guidance is to continue exercising good judgment, applying common sense, and working closely with your local health authorities to make the decisions that will maximize the health and safety of your students, staff, and their families," the letter states. "While TEA’s standing attendance and instructional minutes waiver policies remain in effect, we will work with any districts and charter schools who, in the future, are advised by their local health authorities to close schools."
Midway ISD spokeswoman Traci Marlin said the district is actively monitoring the area in the event a local case of COVID-19 arises, while communicating ways families can protect themselves from the coronavirus online and via campus correspondence. But the district will ramp up its response if a local case is confirmed in the county or in the district, canceling class if necessary.
"Administrators have been corresponding and monitoring during spring break and staying alert to all guidance from TEA, as well as health officials," Marlin said. "Our custodians have been hard at work for cleaning over the break, as well."
The district also has suspended attendance incentives, she said. For example, students with perfect attendance generally are exempt from final exams in high school.
At the least, students will return to extremely clean facilities after spring break. Lorena ISD and other school districts have used spring break to sanitize and "deep clean" all facilities and school buses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.