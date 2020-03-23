Area schools are making the leap to remote learning one way or another now that schools will be closed until at least April 3.
Waco ISD began sending home packets for students Monday, while La Vega and Midway ISD are using a combination of online and physical materials.
La Vega ISD began last week to create and distribute learning packets for students while the district develops plans for online teaching.
Waco ISD on Monday opened up sites where parents could come by at designated times to pick up two week’s worth of flashcards, worksheets, activities, and books. Assistant Superintendent for curriculum and instruction Deena Cornblum said the material represents phase one of the district’s plans to move classes online if possible.
“They’re kind of developing their own contingency plan, depending on the numbers,” Cornblum said. “Basically, what we communicated was ‘Let’s get through today and see what we look like at the end of the day, see where we’re standing and what percentage we reached’.”
If parents or students can’t pick up the packets during the set times, they can contact their school directly and set up a time.
Midway ISD has been a one-to-one district for some time, meaning the district has enough computers or tablets for each student to take one home, according to district spokeswoman Traci Marlin. Older grades already use a system called Schoology, and younger grades use a portal called SeeSaw to complete assignments and communicate with teachers.
“We were in a very unique position to already be equipped with enough devices for everybody and apps that had already been vetted,” Marlin said. “The best part is that the kids are all very used to it.”
The district is preparing take-home packets for students who are without internet access, but Marlin said the packets are more of a contingency plan than anything. The district has an existing partnership with Grande Communications to provide free and reduced internet access to families that need it. The schools’ parking lots are equipped with wifi as well.
“Certainly, we don’t expect people to sit in the parking lot and have school, but if they just needed to download or access something they could do that,” Marlin said.
Marlin said the district is also trying to make sure all of its online teaching resources can be accessed and used by phone, so students aren’t limited to school-issued tablets.
“We’ve never treated the iPad as a replacement for a teacher,” Marlin said. “Now, we’re in a different position where we’re using it as the portal.”
Waco ISD is not a one-to-one school district, creating a challenge for online learning.
“Right now we’re assessing where the students stand as far as personal technology at home to see what would be needed to be able to accommodate households that don’t have that technology,” Cornblum said.
The materials for the district’s nearly 15,000 students mostly came from the Scholastic company.
“We went and picked books that would be appropriate by grade level," Cornblum said. "We have instructional coaches and specialists in our curriculum department who then worked in the background to make assignments that would go with any type of reading that we chose."
At Provident Heights Elementary School, Erica Saucedo picked up a packet for her daughter, a second-grader.
“She wants to come back to school,” Saucedo said. “It’s going to be helpful, because she’s a little bit low in math, so this will help.”
Pam Fischer, Provident Heights’ physical education teacher and coordinator for the district, said she’s been a familiar face to students as they come through the line. She said she included handouts for different grade levels with recommended activities and games families can play together.
“Activity is just as important as reading in my opinion, and you can read a book standing up,” Fischer said.
Stephanie Tankersley, principal of Lake Air Montessori School, said her staff managed to supply about half of her students with packets as of 2:30 p.m. She said parents were especially appreciative, bringing volunteering faculty and staff doughnuts and drinks from Sonic throughout the day.
“They’re just appreciative that we’re giving them something that’s valuable in their hands that they can do with their kids,” Tankersley said.
