The Waco Independent School District may have received preliminary student scores on state standardized tests this month, but it is unclear how those scores will impact the district's state rating, which will be released in August.
The board of trustees discussed the preliminary scores and the forthcoming state accountability ratings at its meeting Thursday night.
While all third through eighth grade students must take the exams, only fifth- and eighth-graders must pass the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness in reading and math to advance to the next grade. High school students must pass algebra I, English I, English II, biology and U.S. history end-of-course exams to graduate, according to the Texas Classroom Teachers Association website.
"Since the implementation of the STAAR tests, student performance on those tests has been the most significant factor in the state’s ratings of schools and school districts," district spokesman Kyle DeBeer said at the meeting. "However, over the last two years we have seen a significant change in the way that the state calculates those ratings."
DeBeer said from 2013 to 2017, the state's accountability system assigned a rating of either "met standard" or "improvement required" to schools and school districts based on four domains: student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps and post-secondary readiness.
The state now assigns a letter grade of A through F to school districts based on three domains: student achievement, school progress and closing the gap, according to the Texas Education Agency website.
Student achievement is based on STAAR scores, graduation rates, and college, career and military readiness of graduates. School progress looks at how many students at each campus improved on their STAAR scores and how each campus performed compared to similar campuses and districts. Closing the gap examines how school districts help disenfranchised students achieve academic success.
Last year, the state still rated campuses with either "met standard" or "improvement required," but not school districts.
"In a way, last year was something of a transition year for the state. The state continued to use the labels from the 2013-2017 accountability system of 'met standard' or 'improvement required' but did so based on the calculations from the new system we're looking at now — that three domain system," DeBeer said. "You can see the difference in the two accountability systems that wasn't really clear in the language the state used by comparing our actual accountability ratings in 2018 with what those accountability ratings would have looked like under the previous accountability system."
For instance, last year the only Waco ISD campus rated "improvement required" was Brook Avenue Elementary School, he said. But under the previous accountability system, eight campuses would have been rated "improvement required" last year: Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, Dean Highland Elementary School, Mountainview Elementary School, Parkdale Elementary School, West Avenue Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School.
Interim Superintendent Hazel Rowe said there is no straight line from the percentage of students who passed the STAAR to the district's or a campus' accountability rating. Each of the three domains the state uses to grade schools and districts affects the ratings differently.
Based on last year's ratings and the preliminary scores, Rowe said, the district is concerned about changes in ratings for several campuses: Brook Avenue, Dean Highland, Hillcrest, J.H. Hines, Kendrick, Lake Air Montessori, Mountainview, Parkdale, South Waco, Cesar Chavez, G.W. Carver, Indian Spring and Brazos alternative high school.
Accountability ratings will be released Aug. 15.
Waco ISD’s overall scores for fifth grade reading and math did not vary much from the previous year, nor did the eighth grade reading and math scores. The biggest difference was an increase in eighth grade math scores, which rose from 64% passing last school year to 72% passing this school year. Eighth grade reading scores went up, as well, from 67% passing to 68%.
Waco ISD fifth graders passed the reading test at 63%, the same passing rate as last year, but their math test passing rate dipped from 72% to 70%.
Rowe said students' scores on the fourth grade writing test represent the largest gap in scores between the state average and Waco ISD. Just 47% passed the writing exam, compared to 65% statewide.
But the district saw gains at two-thirds of its elementary schools in the percentage of students passing the fourth grade reading exam, Rowe said. That is particularly important because whether a student is reading on grade level by the end of third grade sets the course for future academic success, she said.
Third grade reading scores declined slightly districtwide, Rowe said, with 58% passing the reading test. These scores dipped at nine of 15 of Waco ISD's elementary schools, compared to last year.
Indian Spring Middle School was the only school in the district that maintained or increased in every performance category, according to the preliminary data. The school also out-performed the state average in eighth grade reading, math and algebra.
Alta Vista Elementary School fifth graders made the biggest gains, with reading passing rates increasing by 18 percentage points to 62% passing. Eighth graders at Indian Spring Middle School showed the next biggest gains by increasing their math passing rate by 15 percentage points, up to 76%.