Waco Independent School District will be giving updates in a series of community meetings on how it has used millions of dollars in added revenue made possible by a tax increase voters approved in 2015.
The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, and the next two will follow at the same time on the next two Mondays. The meetings will also give officials a chance to discuss other district priorities and take input from residents.
“Listening to the community is a priority for us,” Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said. “A year ago, five of our schools were facing a deadline to meet state standards. At that time last year, we went to the community to talk about how we could ensure that those schools would remain open.
“One year later, four of the five schools have met state standards, and all five are continuing to serve students in their neighborhoods. Now, we want to go back to the community to report on our progress and talk about where we go from here.”
In 2015, voters approved a tax rate increase, and providing a report on how the additional money is being used is a requirement of the tax ratification election. At the time, officials estimated the net tax rate increase of 5 cents per $100 of property value would generate $8.2 million in additional revenue, with $5.2 million coming from local taxes and $3 million coming from a state match.
In a recent Tribune-Herald guest column, Waco ISD board President Pat Atkins wrote the district brought in $8.9 million in additional revenue last year.
“We’re really excited to go back to the community,” Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said. “Come hear about the dramatic transformation happening in Waco ISD and give us feedback.”
The meetings will offer parents and community members a chance to ask questions, share their thoughts and learn more about the district’s plans.
The meetings are set for:
- 6 p.m. Monday in the Richfield Performing Arts Center at Waco High School, 2020 N 42nd St.
- 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the city of Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
- 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bell’s Hill Elementary School, 2100 Ross Ave. The Bell’s Hill meeting will be held in Spanish.