Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order issued Thursday to close all schools through April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic will not change the Waco Independent School District's plans to provide at-home instruction for students.
Waco ISD plans to distribute learning materials to students Monday, after announcing last week it would extend spring break another week before pivoting to at-home instruction March 23, like many Texas school districts. Those plans have not changed, district spokesman Josh Wucher said.
"We will be distributing bags to each Waco ISD student that include age-appropriate books, writing journals, instructional activities and more," Wucher said. "The bags include everything that a student needs to complete his or her work for the next two weeks. No device or internet access is needed."
Families should expect to receive an update via email and text message with instructions on when and where to pick up a bag for each student late Thursday, he said.
The Texas Education Agency is working with school districts to make sure they have the instructional guidance they need to allow students to learn from home, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. The agency created a task force to help school districts access resources for remote instruction, whether that involves internet use or not.
"We know many questions remain over how best to do that," Morath said in the statement. "It's critical that during this time that learning gaps are not exacerbated. Fortunately, Texas parents and school leaders are bringing their usual mix of dedication, innovation and creativity to the challenges our students currently face."
Morath said there are "proven 'low tech' solutions" including workbooks, homework packets and phone calls with teachers that will help students remain on track while they are not in classrooms, and its task force is prepared to help students with and without internet access.
The agency also created a special education task force to help school districts continue to provide support for students in special education programs while they are not in the classroom, according to the statement.
In addition to statewide school closures, Abbott announced during a press conference in Austin on Thursday he was issuing multiple executive orders. The include orders to limit social gatherings to fewer than 10 people, require restaurants to close their dining rooms and serve only drive-thru, delivery or to-go orders and close all bars, taprooms and taverns. His orders also ban people from visiting nursing or retirement homes and other long-term care facilities.
The statewide measures take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, but similar measures already are in place locally.
