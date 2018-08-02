Before approving a balanced budget and lower tax rate to put up for public review, Waco Independent School District trustees decided Thursday the district will cover more of employees’ rising health care costs than originally proposed.
During a previous budget discussion, the board considered splitting the health insurance cost increase evenly between the district and employees.
“We’re really having to consider skyrocketing health insurance costs. … We’re really trying to be sensitive to our employees’ situations,” Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said.
The board approved a 10 percent increase in the district’s contribution to employee health insurance plans.
The district is working with a health insurance consultant, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., on benefit adjustments to current health insurance plans. Recommended health insurance changes will be proposed at a board meeting later this month, according to district documents.
The district had an insurance committee meeting and has taken input from employees, Human Resources Director Elaine Botello said.
“Our employees were pretty adamant that they wanted to keep Providence (Health Center) and Baylor Scott & White in network,” Botello said.
Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Davis presented a breakdown of the proposed 2018-19 budget to the board of trustees Thursday night.
Waco ISD’s proposed general fund budget will be $145.5 million, the child nutrition budget will be $10.1 million, and the debt service budget will be $14.6 million, according to district documents. About $2.8 million of the district’s general budget will go to the new in-district charter, Transformation Waco.
The district’s total revenue is listed as $145.5 million an increase of $4.6 million from last year. Total expenditures are budgeted at $145.1 million an increase of $1.7 million from last year.
The district will start with a fund balance of $46,078,102 and end with $46,040,798, with $37,917,918 in unassigned funds.
For the first time in the district’s history, local revenue outpaced state revenue, officials have said.
“As you can see now, we have made that shift of getting more money from state revenue compared to local, to now we are getting more money from our property taxes,” Davis said.
The district’s certified taxable property values increased 10 percent from the previous year, to $6.3 billion. Local property tax revenue is projected at $77.7 million.
The district’s proposed tax rate of $1.40408 per $100 valuation decreased half a cent from last year.
The board approved a $1,000 wage increase for teachers; a 2 percent raise for paraprofessionals, aides and auxiliary staff; and a 1.5 percent raise for administrative and professional district personnel.
With a goal of remaining competitive with surrounding districts, the board also approved a 6.5 percent wage increase for Waco ISD bus drivers, bringing starting pay to $15.50 an hour for the upcoming school year.
Student enrollment will be down by about 100 from last year, to a projected 14,722 students.
The district’s budget is not yet set in stone. The board will vote on a final approval after a public hearing Aug. 23.