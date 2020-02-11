Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon kept coming back to the importance of a curriculum and instruction model used uniformly across the district during her first public call-in question-and-answer session Tuesday night.
How can the district improve its state standardized test scores? Improved curriculum and instruction. How can the district retain more teachers each year? Improved curriculum and instruction. How can teachers feel more prepared to educate new students each year? Improved curriculum and instruction.
The district invited parents, staff and community members to call in or stream the call live on its website and ask questions of the superintendent, who started in September. McLennan Community College Dean of Workforce and Public Service Frank Graves moderated the conversation.
At one point, 1,481 people were on the call, and at least 595 people watched the Facebook Live event, district spokesman Josh Wucher said.
While some parents and grandparents asked specific questions about their students, others asked general questions about improving Waco ISD’s and each school’s state academic accountability rating, the status of the special education program and whether the district would build a new high school in the future.
If she could not offer a solution on the spot, Kincannon asked callers with specific issues to remain on the line so a district employee could gather their information and work with them to resolve their problems. Callers did not give their last names.
When Cassandra asked how Kincannon plans to support schools like Lake Air Montessori School, which received a D academic rating from the state last year, the superintendent said the district is working to implement a curriculum model that is aligned across all schools in the district, known as data-driven instruction.
The new model uses student assessment data to see how students understand certain concepts or lessons, which gives teachers the information they need to formulate the next lesson that will fill in any student knowledge gaps.
“This is a heavy lift for our school district,” Kincannon said of data-driven instruction. “About half our schools are rated a D or F.”
Ten of 22 schools received a D or F rating from the state last year, according to txschools.gov. The district overall received a B rating.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction Deena Cornblum and Executive Director for Curriculum & Professional Development Keonna White, both new hires by Kincannon, are leading the district through the transition. Together, they have already started training Waco ISD educators on how to implement data-driven instruction and action-coaching. Principals will use action-coaching to observe teachers in the classroom and provide detailed feedback to help develop teachers, instead of simply evaluating them.
When a former employee asked the superintendent how she could help teachers who have to adjust to new lesson plans each year, Kincannon said a districtwide curriculum would eliminate that problem because it would stay the same each year, with tweaks made along the way as state standards change. For 17 years, Belton ISD maintained the same curriculum under Kincannon’s leadership, strengthening and changing it when necessary. Waco ISD will develop the new curriculum and instructional model over the summer, seeking feedback from teachers across the district.
Special education
A district employee named Sabrina asked how Waco ISD is complying special education laws. Kincannon said she discovered early in her time in the district that Waco ISD is out of compliance regarding special education referrals, but new Executive Director for Special Education Charlotte Davis is working to get the district in compliance by March 1.
A teacher named Kendra asked Kincannon how she plans to better support teachers who have students with behavioral issues. Kincannon said she wants to streamline the district’s various behavioral management systems to create a unified approach at all campuses, which is what Assistant Superintendent for Student Services & Support Rachelle Warren is working on right now.
“I believe in an instructional approach to behavior,” Kincannon said. “We teach students what we expect.”
Another caller asked if the district plans to build a new high school. Kincannon said that is a topic of discussion right now, as the Waco ISD board hired an architectural firm in January to assess the district’s facilities, particularly Waco High School, which was built in 1960. The board approved hiring the Austin-based O’Connell Robertson firm. Kincannon will work with the board on decisions regarding changes to the campus.
In addition to evaluating facilities, Kincannon said the district is conducting a staffing and pay scale study through the Texas Association of School Boards to address issues including overcrowded classrooms and pay gaps between certain positions. These studies also will help address the district’s high rate of teacher turnover, which was 25.9% last year.
“We’re very busy,” Kincannon said at the end of the call. “There’s a lot of work in progress, and there’s a lot of work to be done.”
