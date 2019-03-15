Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson entered a plea agreement with the Robertson County District Attorney's Office to have his misdemeanor marijuana possession charge dismissed if he completes a 90-day diversion program, Robertson County District Attorney W. Coty Siegert said in a statement.
A state trooper arrested Nelson on March 6 after stopping him for driving in the passing lane of U.S. Highway 190 outside Hearne, about 55 miles southwest of Waco. The trooper smelled marijuana, which gave him cause to search Nelson’s vehicle, and found less than 2 ounces of marijuana in the passenger seat, according to an arrest affidavit.
Nelson was booked into the Robertson County Jail in Franklin and released the next day on his own recognizance.
"That's a common option we offer to offenders who have cooperated and have no criminal history," Siegert said of the diversion program. "If he goes 90 days without any problems, his charge will be dismissed."
Nelson paid $500 as part of the deal and signed the agreement at the Robertson County Courthouse on Friday morning.
The Waco ISD school board plans to meet Tuesday night to discuss Nelson's arrest. No agenda has been posted.