An online petition calling for the Waco Independent School District to let some friends and family members attend the class of 2020 graduation ceremonies scheduled for May 29 and 30 has almost reached its goal of 1,500 signatures.
As of Friday evening, the Change.org petition had garnered more than 1,230 signatures from students, parents, family members and friends.
Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the decision not to let anyone other than seniors and district staff attend the graduation ceremonies came down to safety concerns about increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19. Both the University High School and Waco High School ceremonies will be broadcast on the Waco ISD channel and at WacoISD.org/live.
Additionally, graduates can sign up for individual time slots between June 15 and 26 to pick up their diploma at their school campus with family members. They can have their photos taken by a professional photographer, with graduates in their gaps and gowns.
But many seniors and their supporters — at least 1,230 of them — do not understand why Waco ISD will not allow guests at its graduation ceremonies, while other local school districts including Midway, China Spring, La Vega and Connally ISDs, will.
On or after May 29, all school districts may hold outdoor in-person graduation ceremonies while practicing social distancing and limiting attendance to students, families, friends and staff, according to the Texas Education Agency. District staff must screen all participating students, staff and guests by asking 11 questions related to COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone with signs of the 11 symptoms must be excluded from the event. Members of the same household do not have to remain 6 feet apart, but all others must maintain that distance.
China Spring High School, Connally High School, La Vega High School and Midway High School all will hold their graduation ceremonies at stadiums, while allowing a limited number of guests. Midway has not determined how many guests graduates can have, while China Spring will allow up to 8 guests, Connally will allow four and La Vega will allow two family members.
Waco High senior Katherine Burnham said district officials probably made the decision they thought was best, but she wants her friends and family to be there to celebrate her four years' worth of accomplishments at the school.
"Graduating high school is such a big milestone," Burnham said. "It represents so many things — the end of a chapter, maturity, going into adulthood, college, a new life. Because graduation represents such a milestone, I think the family deserves to be there in person to watch their kid graduate."
Waco High Senior Class Vice President Grant Hicks agrees with his classmate. While he understands the severity of the issue, he thinks the "abrupt decision needs to be revised," he said.
"As the class vice president of Waco High, I have heard the numerous complaints and cries of my senior student body on the situation," Hicks said. "I must admit it is highly upsetting to hear that neighboring school districts will be hosting formal graduations and configuring new ways to make them happen, but we are not receiving the same. Although we are aware the world is unfair, we should never feel our voices have been disregarded and unaccounted by a district we chose to spend our best years at. We have had our senior year robbed."
Hicks said the ban on guests hits particularly hard for first-generation graduates whose families wanted nothing more than to see their children walk across a stage and receive a diploma.
"There are plenty of people at Waco High who are first-generation students, and their families were beyond excited to see their young ones graduate and do something they weren't able to do," he said. "My heart goes out to them even more because that moment has now been stripped from them."
Both students think Waco ISD should follow the other local school districts' practices and allow a limited number of guests. Kincannon said she understands where the students are coming from but that the logistics of screening thousands of people for 11 symptoms is the biggest obstacle for the district. Each high school has about 400 seniors.
"How do you do that with fidelity?" Kincannon said. "The county has done such a fantastic job of controlling the spread of the virus, so we took a really safe, cautious approach to try to honor the kids to be together one last time and have a ceremony, which we felt like we could broadcast nicely on our local television channel as well as on Facebook Live."
While the final decision came down to Kincannon, she met with student representatives from both high schools, the high school principals and some assistant principals, as well as senior counselors and graduation coordinators to discuss alternative graduation plans. The students included student council presidents and the highest ranking seniors from both schools. Kincannon said a virtual ceremony was seen as a last resort and that she heard that students wanted most of all to be back together again after going on spring break without knowing they would not see their classmates again the next week.
Asked if she would reconsider her decision, Kincannon said things have been fluid during the pandemic and that anything is possible at this point, including a spike in COVID-19 cases in McLennan County.
"My decision is going to be based on the screening," she said. "I certainly wouldn't have wanted to have a ceremony that's anything less than what the students want. I want to make sure we do what we can do to implement a screening process with fidelity. I'm continuing to study the screening requirements and also consulting with local health care providers."
For the next two weeks, Burnham said she will still try to remain positive. After all, she said, the world is living through historic times, and sacrifices must be made.
"Regardless of what happens during our graduation, the opportunity to walk the stage is a gift enough, and I can hope for the best and prepare for the worst," she said. "Whether or not our family and friends are able to attend, it's a monumental event enough that I appreciate, regardless of the circumstances, having the opportunity to graduate, and I look forward to what I'm going to do in the future."
